Watch now: Quest for healthy, sugar-free jams and jellies comes to fruition at local canning company

Life after a setback

Annie’s Country Pantry began in 2015, but Muller has been canning since about the year 2000, she said. It started out as a hobby, since Muller was dedicated to a career in social work.

Muller, who had been working in child protection services in Milwaukee, raising children and mentoring others, had earned her master’s degree in 2010. Shortly after, she got in three car accidents that meant “a bunch of joint replacements and a lot of surgeries,” she said.

The third accident was the worst, Muller said. She sustained a head injury that took away her ability to continue in social work.

“It was super hard for me,” Muller said. “Physically, mentally. It was bad.”

Muller grew up on a farm and was used to working; after she got in her accidents, she thought it would be “death or do something.” Muller chose the latter and returned to canning.

“A huge part of it was to find something that I just love to do,” Muller said.

And though she has had her challenges — “I’ve had whole batches of stuff where after we’ve finished canning, I went, ‘Huh, I forgot the sugar,’ “ she said — canning has been a creative and fulfilling outlet for her.