alert top story

Watch Now: Public gets an update on violent crime initiative

VCRI

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson addresses those gathered at Festival Hall Wednesday evening.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — It has been little more than four months since the City of Racine and Racine County joined together to address the uptick in violent crime.

The agencies participating in the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative met with the public for the first time at Festival Hall on Wednesday evening to discuss the avenues they have pursued for reducing gun violence.

The message from public officials: this is a collaborative effort.

Video via Racine County | Oct. 13, 2022

The podium was shared by elected officials at the City of Racine and Racine County levels, as well as the Racine Unified School District. However, the many organizations working with youth and families were also on hand, such as the Credible Messengers and RUSD’s Community Connectors, who help connect youth with resources.

The city and county jointly presented a “report card” that showed the effort to get guns off the street, the extent of gun-related crime in the community and a map to show where the uptick in gun violence is occurring. There was an emphasis on having a data-driven response from law enforcement.

VCRI

For the first time Wednesday evening, Racine County and City of Racine officials addressed the public on the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

Among the statistics shared: the VCRI has led to 56 guns seized, 131 felony warrants cleared and 308 criminal arrests.

However, the “report card” also showed the investments being made in communities, especially with youth, to divert teens considered "at risk" away from dangerous paths.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

