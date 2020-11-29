RACINE — It’s all a matter of perspective: The glass is half-full or it's half-empty. The glass Horlick’s Malted Milk, jar that is.

The Gothic Revival-styled Horlick’s Malted Milk Co. factory complex at 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., once a castle-like crown jewel of local industry that shipped “Racine, Wis.”-emblazoned jars and tins of malted milk around the world, has sat largely abandoned and falling into increasing states of disrepair in recent decades as a symbol of “Rust Belt” industrial decay.

Where others might have seen ruin and despair, Milwaukee developer Josh Jeffers saw the Horlick complex differently. After wrapping up J. Jeffers & Company’s $18 million redevelopment of the circa-1894 Gold Medal Camp Furniture Co. factory into the 77-unit, affordable-housing Gold Medal Lofts, Jeffers saw Horlick’s potential.

Work well underway

Quote “Historic projects are challenging but they’re a ton of fun ... To try to bring a building back to its original luster is extremely rewarding, really neat to be a part of." Douglas Geurts, J. Jeffers & Co. real estate development director

In the months since the Aug. 10 gold shovel groundbreaking for the Horlick District redevelopment project by Jeffers, project contractors and city officials, the Horlick’s Malted Milk campus has taken on the hustle and bustle of yore as construction crews work steadily on the $12 million first phase of a planned $100 million redevelopment of the historic industrial campus, now listed on prestigious National Register of Historical Places.

The ambitious, town square-styled redevelopment of the 13-acre, 10-building Horlick District site is envisioned to eventually include a mix of uses including multi-family residential, commercial, retail, light industrial, business incubator, educational and recreational uses.

Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager for Milwaukee-based construction management and general contracting firm CG Schmidt, said between 50 and 65 workers are on site daily working on Phase One of the Horlick District redevelopment project.

“Construction has been moving along well,” Schmidt said of the “challenging” task of revitalizing a nearly 120-year-old building. “It’s a great opportunity to bring a piece of Racine’s history back to life.”

Taking a hard hat tour of the Horlick District redevelopment project on Nov. 17, Racine Mayor Cory Mason was impressed with what he saw.

“I am very happy to see construction progress and it was great to see it firsthand on the tour,” he said. “When completed, the Horlick site will once again be a destination site, not as a large manufacturer but as a place for people to call home."

Mason has high hopes that the Horlick District project will prove a catalytic renewal project for reinvigorating Racine’s north side.

"I am very excited about this project,” Mason said. “We have a developer in Josh Jeffers who knows the city, and has proven he can do fantastic projects with historic buildings, like the recently completed Gold Medal Lofts. Josh and his team have spent several years acquiring the properties at the old Horlick manufacturing site and putting together a vision to really transform both the site and surrounding neighborhood. Phase One of the project creates both affordable and market-rate housing options for the community in beautiful historic buildings, but with modern amenities and community spaces.”

Horlick Flats ‘on schedule and on budget’

The most visible Phase One component to passing motorists on Northwestern Avenue is the current build-out of 12 market rate and 48 affordable housing units at Horlick Flats, 2100 Northwestern Ave. Expected to be completed by the end of May, Horlick Flats includes five Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant units.

Less noticeable to the public, hidden behind Horlick Flats off Albert Street, are a myriad of Phase One site infrastructure investments being made on the sprawling 13-acre campus in support of current and future Horlick District redevelopment projects — water and sewer lines, a stormwater retention pond, parking lots, sidewalks, a walking path system and an internal “ring road” connecting with Albert Street at two points.

Douglas Geurts, director of development for real estate development and investment firm J. Jeffers & Co., is pleased with the “great progress” made to date at Horlick District.

“We’re on schedule and on budget, which we’re pretty excited about,” he said. “Our great partners — CG Schmidt, JSD Engineering, Heritage Consulting and AG Architects — are doing a phenomenal job. We have a really great team, which helps make the project a lot smoother. And working with Mayor Mason and his staff has been phenomenal also. It’s really been a great team effort.”

Protecting the architecture

Anchoring the southwestern corner of the Horlick District campus at the Northwestern Avenue and Albert Street roundabout, the three inter-connected cream city brick buildings of two, three and four stories comprising Horlick Flats were built in 1905, 1902 and 1907, respectively.

On a hard hat tour of Horlick Flats with The Journal Times, CG Schmidt Project Superintendent Aaron Smith noted restoration of exterior Cream City brick has been ongoing since September, non-historical building additions have been razed, old windows and doors have been removed, lead-based paint has been sandblasted off the walls, asbestos-containing materials have been removed, a sprinkler system has been installed for fire suppression, and deteriorated roof structures and rotted-out flooring have been replaced.

Framing work is currently underway inside the four-story southernmost section of Horlick Flats to create a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Architectural elements, such as restored Cream City brick, exposed tongue-and-groove wood flooring, ornate original support columns and steel girders incorporating old school hand-pounded rivets are being protected whenever possible to showcase the historic building’s original components.

“You don’t see those anymore,” Smith noted.

Challenges, opportunities

Although a work in progress for another six-plus months, Smith said Horlick Flats has come a long way since Aug. 10.

The first month of work on Horlick Flats was largely spent emptying the structure of detritus left by previous tenants and occasional squatters, everything from heavy machinery to garbage.

“Countless dumpsters left the building,” Smith recalled.

Once cleared out, it quickly became evident that the Horlick Flats building was in rough shape.

“It was so damaged and deteriorated you really couldn’t even walk through the building when we first came on board out here,” Smith said of Horlick Flats. “It was in very poor condition. We demolished most of the tongue-and-groove floor system in there because the roof was leaking and the floor was rotted out. All the way through the building there were large, huge holes in the floors. You could walk maybe 25% of the floor space. We salvaged whatever materials we could … to bring it back to its original shape.”

Despite the evident decay, Smith said the Horlick Flats buildings nevertheless offered “really good bones,” from the thick exterior masonry walls to the structural steel.

“It’s a cool building to work on because of the original components,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to able to take part in rebuilding this structure. It’s full of challenges and opportunities.”

It’s those opportunities and challenges that are appealing to Jeffers and his staff.

“Historic projects are challenging but they’re a ton of fun,” Geurts said. “To try to bring a building back to its original luster is extremely rewarding, really neat to be a part of. That’s what attracted him (Josh Jeffers) to the site when he first drove by it.”

Working on Horlick Flats has given work crews an appreciation for the skilled builders that came before them four and five generations prior.

“One thing we wonder quite often is how could they possibly do this,” Smith said of the Horlick District buildings, some of which date back as far as 1882. “Our modern construction methods are completely different. You look at all the architectural details that are all over the place — the spires, the ornate brickwork — it’s really pretty impressive. It’s a good learning opportunity for a lot of our carpenters, laborers and masons because we don’t get to work on this kind of stuff every day.”

Looking ahead

As work wraps up on Horlick Flats next spring, Phase One work will transition to redeveloping the neighboring three-story and four-story flagship Horlick's Malted Milk Co. factory, 2200 Northwestern Ave., into Headquarters at Horlick. Built in 1882, with a harmonizing 1910 addition, the structure is widely recognized for its architecturally-distinctive crenelated brick clock tower.

Geurts said construction work on Headquarters at Horlick will begin in Spring 2021 to transform the former corporate headquarters malted milk factory into 84 market-rate rental apartments, with completion anticipated in Spring 2022.

“It’s a very key piece of the overall development, being the former headquarters building,” Geurts said. “We’re excited to restore that building to its original state as well. Plans are in full production now and coming along pretty nicely.”

