Watch Now: Pro-choice advocates say 'We’re in a code red moment' during Saturday rally in Racine

RACINE — “We’re in a code red moment in Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, told those gathered for a Saturday rally on Monument Square, organized by Freedom to Choose Racine following the leak of a Supreme Court document indicating that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision's days may be numbered.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, an 1849 Wisconsin law that criminalizes abortion — which was never repealed after being made unenforceable in 1973, and has nearly no exceptions — would be reactivated. It will immediately become illegal to have an abortion or to perform one if Roe v. Wade is overturned in every state bordering Illinois, excluding Illinois itself, since abortion's legality would be based solely on each individual state's laws.

Those gathered Saturday repeatedly expressed that they felt like they were going back in time.

“I don’t want to go back in time,” Tina Furness-Ullrich said. “I want to move into the future.”

Those who attended carried signs in support of a woman’s right to make her own health care choices, including access to legal and safe abortion.

Mayor Cory Mason asked if a woman’s health care should be up to her, or “up to the whims of a state government that could change from one election to the next?”

He continued: “Imagine if we tried to say First Amendment rights are now going to be decided on a state-by-state basis ... This is chipping away at long-held constitutional rights to let people make their own medical decisions and maintain their own privacy about their future, and it shouldn’t be taken away.”

Action

Addressing the crowd, Neubauer outlined a plan for action that began with educating people about Wisconsin’s 1849 law, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The law makes no exceptions for rape or incest but does provide an exception to save the life of the mother.

As was noted by multiple speakers, the law was enacted before women or people of color even had the right to vote. Slavery was still legal in much of the U.S. at the time.

Neubauer told those assembled many are not aware of the 1849 law or its implications, and advised supporters to get the word out.

The second step on the action plan was to contact federal and state representatives in order to codify abortion protections.

Forgotten

Stacie Albert, of Kenosha, carried a sign that read, “The hardest choice a woman has to make is not yours.”

The sign continued: "I’m a TFMR mom." TFMR means "Terminated Pregnancy for Medical Reasons."

Albert said families who have to make the decision to terminate a pregnancy for medical reasons frequently get left out of the debate.

“Our story gets lost,” she said, and because the termination frequently comes late in the pregnancy “women are framed as monsters and murders.”

She noted that many abortions occur because the baby-to-be would likely not be able to have a healthy or happy life, even if they would be loved and are wanted. Albert said such a decision could be the most traumatic decision a family will ever have to make, and that trauma could be worsened if laws limit or eliminate options.

