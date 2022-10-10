 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VILLAGE OF WIND POINT | ‘PRETTY RARE’

Watch now: 'Pretty rare' | Broken water main on Lighthouse Drive fixed within hours

WIND POINT — A water main broke Monday morning in the village but was fixed by afternoon, officials said.

Video submitted
Wind Point water main break, Oct. 10, 2022

A broken water main burst on Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point Monday morning.

The 12-inch water main was reported to have “exploded” around 6:45 a.m. on Lighthouse Drive, just south of Village Hall Drive.

A water main is a primary underground pipe in a municipal water distribution system, supplying water to smaller pipes on the way to homes and businesses, according to a definition from Trenchlesspedia.com.

Wind Point Public Works Supervisor Brian Beiley said a crew went out to fix the water main and it was repaired by 1 p.m.

The water main was broken on the top, he said.

“It was just a weird spot,” he said. “Must’ve been a weak spot, or just age. It’s pretty rare that this happens, especially this time of year.”

He advised area residents that if their water is discolored, to run their faucets for 5-10 minutes and it should clear up.

Village Public Works Services also inspected the roadway, which had been covered in water, and Beiley said the road is now safe.

“The good news is: It’s fixed,” Beiley said of the broken water main. “We’re glad it didn’t undermine the road.”

Reporter

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

