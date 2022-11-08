RACINE — It’s Election Day and the polls are open.

City Clerk Tara McMenamin said the day started off well, and the office has begun processing nearly 6,000 absentee ballots.

Ken Brown, the Racine County chairman of the GOP, was at Festival Hall early to vote.

He also came with a tape measure to ensure the area taped off for poll watchers was within the legal guidelines.

Brown said there have been problems over the last two years getting the area sectioned off for poll watchers in compliance with state law in the city, but that he found Festival Hall's setup on Tuesday to be acceptable.

“I will check every single location today,” Brown said.

First

Karen Weiss was the first voter at Festival Hall on Tuesday when polls opened at 7 a.m. She came early to beat the crowd, but there were only about 10 people who were first in the door.

A number of people noted voting was good but what they were really looking forward to was the end of campaign ads.

“I don’t want to hear another ad; I’m fed up with them,” Weiss said, adding the worst part was the bashing the candidates do. “I don’t like that and neither does anyone else."

DOJ

Lawyers from the Department of Justice were on hand at Festival Hall to observe.

The DOJ announced on Monday that it planned to have monitors at polling places in 64 communities across the country, which included Racine and Milwaukee. The DOJ has monitors during every election cycle, but only at a relative few polling places across the country.

The lawyers were tasked with assessing whether polling places were in compliance with federal voting rights laws.

The two lawyers in Racine did not take questions and declined to identify themselves.

However, they did ask elections officials whether they had provisional ballots and whether there was a process that made voting accessible to the blind.

One of the lawyers was seen asking a poll watcher questions.

The two stayed about 30 minutes before leaving for the next polling place they were monitoring.