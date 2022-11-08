 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Watch now: Polls open with no major issues in the City of Racine

  • 0
Election Day

Working voting check-in at Festival Hall Tuesday morning are, from left to right sitting at the table: Megan O'Driscoll, Thomas Karkow, Maureen Reisner, and Maria Herrera.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — It’s Election Day and the polls are open.

City Clerk Tara McMenamin said the day started off well, and the office has begun processing nearly 6,000 absentee ballots.

Ken Brown, the Racine County chairman of the GOP, was at Festival Hall early to vote.

He also came with a tape measure to ensure the area taped off for poll watchers was within the legal guidelines.

Racine GOP Chairman Ken Brown takes measurements to ensure the section for poll watchers was correct.

Brown said there have been problems over the last two years getting the area sectioned off for poll watchers in compliance with state law in the city, but that he found Festival Hall's setup on Tuesday to be acceptable.

“I will check every single location today,” Brown said.

Election Day poll watchers

Areas of the floor in Festival Hall were taped off to indicate where poll watchers would be allowed to stand and observe. From left to right: Ron Jolly and Adam Kingsley, who are observing for the Democratic Party, and Michelle Schmidt and Jeff Poquette.

First

Karen Weiss was the first voter at Festival Hall on Tuesday when polls opened at 7 a.m. She came early to beat the crowd, but there were only about 10 people who were first in the door.

People are also reading…

A number of people noted voting was good but what they were really looking forward to was the end of campaign ads.

“I don’t want to hear another ad; I’m fed up with them,” Weiss said, adding the worst part was the bashing the candidates do. “I don’t like that and neither does anyone else."

DOJ

Lawyers from the Department of Justice were on hand at Festival Hall to observe.

The DOJ announced on Monday that it planned to have monitors at polling places in 64 communities across the country, which included Racine and Milwaukee. The DOJ has monitors during every election cycle, but only at a relative few polling places across the country.

The lawyers were tasked with assessing whether polling places were in compliance with federal voting rights laws.

The two lawyers in Racine did not take questions and declined to identify themselves.

DOJ and Adam Kingsley

An attorney with the Department of Justice, left, interviews Adam Kingsley, a poll watcher for the Democratic Party, in Festival Hall Tuesday morning.

However, they did ask elections officials whether they had provisional ballots and whether there was a process that made voting accessible to the blind.

One of the lawyers was seen asking a poll watcher questions.

The two stayed about 30 minutes before leaving for the next polling place they were monitoring.

Festival Hall polling place

Working voting check-in at Festival Hall Tuesday morning are, from right to left sitting at the table: Megan O'Driscoll, Thomas Karkow, Maureen Reisner, and Maria Herrera.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. midterm elections 2022, explained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News