Watch now: Plush Clothing boutique gets a new look after winning mini-makeover contest, donates to local cancer survivors

RACINE — Plush Clothing boutique owner Yolanda Coleman has four words for the upcoming year of her business: “Let the games begin.”

The Downtown Racine retailer offering plus-size clothing, and accessories for all, recently won a mini-makeover courtesy of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The win is more than welcome for Coleman, who opened her business in 2019 and was also diagnosed with breast cancer around that time. The year of 2020 wasn’t an ideal period for a brand-new business owner, either, when the pandemic hit and closed Coleman’s doors for some time.

The mini-makeover took place throughout Monday at the 409 Main St. store, with Coleman and a crew rearranging and redesigning the already colorful and inviting space inside the boutique. The whole experience was “overwhelming” for Coleman, she said — but in a good way.

Coleman held a re-grand opening and unveiling for the boutique Monday evening, snipping the ribbon in front of a few dozen supporters.

“I’m just excited to see what happens next. ‘The next chapter,’ I like to say,” Coleman said, taking a second from running around to sit on a couch inside the boutique, which was full of the crew hustling. “If this is any, any inkling of what’s to come, I’m on cloud nine.”

About the makeover

WEDC’s Main Street Mini-Makeover was designed specifically to benefit retailers who want a new look in anticipation of holiday shopping, according to a release from the organization.

Coleman applied for WEDC’s Main Street Mini-Makeover Contest shortly after WEDC Secretary/CEO Missy Hughes visited Plush Clothing during a press conference announcing Main Street Bounceback Grants early August.

“When I got that call and they said ‘You are the winner of the Main Street Mini-Makeover,’ I was so excited,” Coleman said. “It means something to me, because it allows people to come in with a different eye to look at my space, and recreate … It just makes the dream even bigger, so this has been a wonderful experience.”

The makeover addressed the top three cosmetic needs of Coleman’s boutique: more fitting rooms, better lighting and a sign that stands out.

A new, vibrant three-dimensional sign replaced Coleman’s former poster sign that hung above her store. There are two large spherical paper-like lamps hanging from the ceiling, the kind that are used in jewelry stores, Coleman said, to ensure the boutique is bright.

And finally, Coleman’s husband was able to build two new complete fitting rooms for a total of three.

Crew from Retailworks Inc., a Milwaukee-based interior design and branding firm, and volunteers from WEDC also helped redesign and place the overall layout inside the boutique.

Mt. Royal Property Management, which owns the building Plush Clothing is housed in, also renovated the property and storefront façade using funding from the City of Racine’s Commercial Building Façade Grant Program.

“We are thrilled Plush Clothing was picked for this makeover,” said Kelly Kruse of the Downtown Racine Corp. “Yolanda does an outstanding job of branding her clothing line, and this grant will catapult her business to the next level.”

Re-grand opening and unveiling

At the unveiling of the mini-makeover, Coleman announced the winners of her inaugural fundraiser, “No One Fights Alone,” which she held during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Coleman, a two-time breast cancer survivor, surprised Jamie Miller, a cancer survivor, with an $800 donation. She also gifted a breast cancer care kit and a purse with different pink accessories.

Mayor Cory Mason noted the city’s efforts in granting funds for the façade as well as being able to partner with organizations like WEDC to support small businesses. He also thanked Gov. Tony Evers for his commitment to small businesses across the state.

“Mostly, we should be here to celebrate Yolanda and all of her work, all her elbow grease … (with her) business here in downtown, bringing more diversity and vibrancy to the Main Street corridor,” Mason said.

Sam Rikkers, chief operating officer of the WEDC, said, “It’s amazing to see what a new coat of paint, some better lighting and some creativity, what can happen.”

