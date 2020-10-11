WATCH NOW: Plans unveiled for Uptown Racine’s long-neglected Majestic Theater

RACINE — Walking around Racine’s long-idle Majestic Theater with new owner Tom Paschen, it quickly becomes evident that where some may see the glass-half-empty detritus of decades of neglect and decay — with fallen decorative plaster from the pre-Depression movie palace crunching beneath footsteps — he has the glass-half-full perspective of new possibilities.
Big plans
Paschen, who bought the Majestic in December, has big plans for the circa-1928 building at 1430 Washington Ave. at the “T” intersection of Washington and Ann Street in Uptown Racine. The theater showcased both films and live shows, with sporadic interruptions, from 1928-59.
Lacking “gazilions of dollars in the bank,” Paschen concedes the Majestic’s days as a performance venue are long behind it, surveying the theater’s dim, unlit auditorium with his industrial flashlight, the beam augmented by shafts of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof.
“The theater, sadly, is mostly gone,” he said. “There’s not any saveability to it. Most of what’s physically in here is beyond saving. There’s just so much that’s fallen apart.”
That being said, Paschen said the theater’s overall shell “is structurally sound” — a blank canvas for envisioning something totally new.
“The bones are good,” he said. “I think it’ll live again as a nice gathering place for people. My long-term plan is to convert this large open theater area into a future food hall with apartments above it. I think a food hall — I want to call it the Food Valhalla — would be unique to Racine, a nice little destination where those from Racine and beyond can come, have lunch, sit and chat, catch up with friends. I think it’ll be great for the City of Racine and the people of Racine.”
Paschen, 45, a retiree from General Electric, where he was a repair technician, and a resident of West Racine, envisions undertaking a 4- to 6-year, “minimum $5 million” project to make his dreams a reality, relying on traditional financing to fund the revitalization of the Majestic.
“A lot of people think I’m crazy, a lot people think I’m nuts,” he said. “Racine is my home. It’s that simple. This is my livelihood and this is my passion.”
Big plans aside, Paschen is realistic about the daunting challenges at hand.
Support Local Journalism
“It was primarily used for storage and not very well kept up — to be quite blunt about it, it was not meant to be a functional building,” Paschen said. “The building’s old and it has its issues; this is what happens when you leave it empty for 20, 30 years.” Since buying it in December, Paschen said, he has been restoring it to a usable, functional space.
‘Preserve as much history as I can’
While most of the Majestic’s auditorium opulence has been slowly destroyed over the decades, Paschen noted some decorative elements elsewhere in the building have somehow survived, particularly in the main foyer area: wood and glass entry doors, the curving grand staircase, the Gothic-styled auditorium entrances and decorative plaster elements, including sculptural Gothic heads peering down from the vestibule cornice.
“These are the elements that I’d like to keep because they’re different, they’re unique,” he said. “I like that they survived. I want to save them.
“It’s cool stuff. I’d like to preserve as much of the history as I can.”
Bullish on Uptown
Paschen is bullish on the future of Uptown, hoping that his plans for the Majestic are a catalyst for the ongoing revitalization for Uptown, citing recent successes stories, including Kabab and Grill at 1327 Washington; the event venue and café The Branch at 1501 Washington; and Uptown China at 1530 Washington.
“Uptown, Racine … would benefit by having a nice food hall and better apartments for people,” Paschen said. “I’d love to make this something nice where people want to come.”
But rather than wait for his project, he encourages people to make the trip to Uptown today.
“See what we have,” he said. “We’ve done a lot here ... I think a lot of people have a negative view of Uptown and they’re not incorrect – it has not always been the nicest place.
“But Racine has more than Downtown. It also has Uptown. We have West Racine and other areas. Uptown is getting there and hopefully this project gets it there, but also, don’t wait until then. Come sooner.”
Looking back at Racine's former theaters
Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces.
Uptown Theater marquee
Uptown Theater interior, file photo
Uptown Theater interior
Monument Square Sept. 13, 1950
Venetian exterior
Venetian interior
Venetian torn down
Park (Capitol) theatre
Park Theatre
Bijou Theater
Divino Gelato
Crown Theatre opening
Crown Theatre, circa 1935
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Douglas Theatre, Jan. 30, 1926
Former Douglas Theatre
Former Rapids Plaza Cinema I and II
Rapids Plaza Cinema, Sept. 25, 1992
Rapids Plaza Cinema investigation
Former Marc Cinema I and II
RKO Mainstreet Theatre
RKO Mainstreet Theatre interior
Rialto
Rialto teardown
Rex Theatre, July 17 1937
Rex Theatre teardown
Westgate Cinema
Westgate demolition
Marcus Value Cinemas
