WATCH NOW: Plans unveiled for Uptown Racine’s long-neglected Majestic Theater

RACINE — Walking around Racine’s long-idle Majestic Theater with new owner Tom Paschen, it quickly becomes evident that where some may see the glass-half-empty detritus of decades of neglect and decay — with fallen decorative plaster from the pre-Depression movie palace crunching beneath footsteps — he has the glass-half-full perspective of new possibilities.

Big plans

Paschen, who bought the Majestic in December, has big plans for the circa-1928 building at 1430 Washington Ave. at the “T” intersection of Washington and Ann Street in Uptown Racine. The theater showcased both films and live shows, with sporadic interruptions, from 1928-59.

Lacking “gazilions of dollars in the bank,” Paschen concedes the Majestic’s days as a performance venue are long behind it, surveying the theater’s dim, unlit auditorium with his industrial flashlight, the beam augmented by shafts of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof.

“The theater, sadly, is mostly gone,” he said. “There’s not any saveability to it. Most of what’s physically in here is beyond saving. There’s just so much that’s fallen apart.”

That being said, Paschen said the theater’s overall shell “is structurally sound” — a blank canvas for envisioning something totally new.