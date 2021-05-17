The company is planning to use "old world" building materials, such as stone, masonry, and brick. “These types of materials that don’t really get used as often as they were used 100 years ago."
Making the cut
It can be difficult to make a living wage without training or education, two things Evans did not have until recently.
She was struggling economically, sometimes working long hours at more than one job. If she could not find child care, she would have to bring her young children to work with her.
That changed when she joined the WRTP/Big Step program and eventually graduated from the Road Building class. WRTP/Big Step program, a nonprofit, describes itself as a “workforce intermediary dedicated to connecting people to family-sustaining jobs.”
A statement from the WRTP/Big Step noted the classes were not always easy for Evans; sometimes she did not pass her tests. However, WRTP/Big Step and Evans did not give up on each other.
With extra tutoring, Evans was able to pass the course.
She sent special thanks to Maurice and Amber of WRTP/Big Step. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” Evans said.
At the job site
For the eight months that Evans has worked at the Horlick site — a massive housing and business investment for the City of Racine — Evans said she’s never seen another woman working there. She was the only woman in her trade classes too.
She said she did not know anything about being an electrician when she started, but it fit what she was looking for — a career and not just a job.
Not only does she appreciate the work, but she appreciates Current Electric for creating an inviting workplace for her.
Evans said another company wanted to hire her, but she opted to stay with Current Electric.
“They make me feel good,” she said. “They make me feel loved.”
The company has been encouraging and Evans feels like she could really prosper in the future.
“Yes, it’s hard,” Evans acknowledged, “I know some people think that we all make good money and that’s why I’m in this field, but no, I actually really love my job.”
Life altering
While on the path to a new career, Evans has grown, but doesn’t think she’s changed who he is.
“I have learned to put up my own curtains, I have learned how to do my own cabinets, and I can change my own light fixtures,” she said.
Her new life has required structure, something she said the family needed. There is also a level of comfortability now, something the family also needed.
“I want to show my girls that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Evens said, “Just because you’re a woman, you can do it, too.”
There are some things that have not changed, including her manis and pedis, every two weeks, and her hair is done in braids.
“I didn’t have to change anything about me,” she said. “Nothing about me has changed since I have been on this job — besides me being happy.”
Parenthood
It’s one thing to start a new journey when you are by yourself, but for people who have children, there is an extra challenge.
“I want to tell other people who have kids, and their back is to the wall, don’t let that stop you,” Evans said.
There is strength in the family, Evans wants others to know.
“If it wasn’t for my daughters pushing me every day, applauding me every time I knocked down a goal, I wouldn’t have been able to stand so tall,” she added. “There have been trials and tribulations that I went through, but with the strength of my kids, I have been able to knock down all my goals that I have put out for myself.”
She added, “Everything that I have done, I have done for us.”
She advised people who are on their journey with their kids not to get discouraged. It might mean moving at a slower pace, but it shouldn’t mean giving up.
“Your kids do not stop your dreams,” Evans said. “You’re going to get to the top — just don’t give up.”
She pointed out that she did not have to stop her journey because of her daughters.
“I’m moving at my own pace, but I’m getting there,” she concluded. “Everything I have done, I have done for us.”
Panorama view of part of $12 million Phase One developments at Horlick District on the 13-acre former Horlick Malted Milk Co. campus, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Phase One developments by Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. include a 60-unit market-rate and affordable living development of Horlick Lofts at right, 2100 Northwestern Ave., built 1902-07, with completion expected at the end of May 2021. At left, work will begin in Spring 2021 for the one-year development of 84 market-rate housing units in Headquarters at Horlick, 2200 Northwestern Ave., the flagship home office Horlick's plant, built 1882-1901. The Gothic Revival-styled Horlick's factory campus is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.