Watch now: One charge dismissed, bail reduced for former BASD teacher's aide accused of touching students

Daniels Powers in Racine County Circuit Court

Daniels Powers is escorted from court after a hearing Wednesday morning.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The number of charges against a Burlington teacher’s aide went from three to two and his bail was substantially reduced Wednesday morning in Racine County Circuit Court.

Regardless, Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch ultimately found there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial on the other two charges.

Daniel Powers

Powers

Daniel Powers, 57, of Burlington, was arrested last month and charged with three counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child on the allegations he touched three fifth-grade students under their clothes.

Patrick Cafferty, who represents the defendant, came to court with a motion to dismiss on grounds the charges were not supported by the evidence.

“Judge, I hate to make this sound too simplistic, but the reality is the state has failed to allege facts for any of the three counts that would establish that there was sexual contact,” he said.

He acknowledged the three students at Dyer Elementary alleged there was "physical contact," but the statute for sexual assault is specific and there has to be "sexual contact."

Brian Van Schyndel, assistant district attorney, conceded that count one had been overcharged and it was subsequently dismissed. However, Schyndel indicated that he intends to amend the charge and reissue the complaint.

Schyndel defended the other counts, saying “both victims lay out allegations that the defendant” touched them under their clothes; though, the girls did not use the specific language as listed in the statute, saying “chest” rather than “breast.” He called it “sufficient to pass muster at this stage.”

Rudebusch agreed — noting the witnesses were still children — and the full motion was denied.

Preliminary hearing

Following the motion to dismiss, the case moved on to the preliminary hearing.

Investigator Andrew Willis, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, told the court that three students were taken to the Child Advocacy Center where all three were subject to a forensic interview.

During the interview, Willis said, the girls demonstrated how they were touched but otherwise did not use specific language.

Rudebusch said there was a feasible account of the defendant’s conduct in the commission of a felony and bound the case over for trial.

Bond

Cafferty successfully argued to have bail reduced from $50,000 cash to $10,000 cash with a $50,000 signature bond.

“The court has made a finding that there’s basically minimal probable cause as it relates to these charges,” he said, adding the probable cause was “very weak.”

Cafferty added the defendant had no criminal record; until recently was employed, having worked for the Burlington Area School District for more than a decade before being fired; and owns his home in Racine County.

Van Schyndel argued against a signature bond, noting the investigation was ongoing and there could be other victims.

“I think the bond as set is wholly appropriate and a signature bond would be out of line considering the charges,” he said.

Following the arrest, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told reporters that he believes it would be "foolish" to assume there are not more victims.

Rudebusch agreed with Van Schyndel, saying she saw it “as a cash bond case ... I think he poses a grave risk to the community with regard to small children.”

If Powers posts bail, he will be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor and can have no contact with any children.

An arraignment date was set to 8:30 a.m. May 18.

