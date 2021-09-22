UNION GROVE — Ben Worby grew up around horses. He always wanted a stable of his own. His partner, Brandon Seward, has fond memories of packing hay as a kid.

And now, the two get to pass those memories on to their children, and hopefully extend their reach to other kids and enthusiasts of all ages, by operating their new business, Twisted Ridge Stables.

The stable, which features boarding as well as an indoor and outdoor arena for horses, opened earlier this summer at 5035 69th Drive in Union Grove. On top of giving horses a place to stay, the stable offers riding lessons and has hopes for hosting competitions in the future.

“I’ve always wanted my own boarding stable and facility. That’s all I ever wanted to do, is to save for that and better myself,” Worby said.

Working together

Worby and Seward work full time for a natural gas company in the Chicago area, but when they clock out, another shift begins at Twisted Ridge. It’s not like any regular work shift, though — it’s more like a family gathering.

Their daughters help out by feeding the horses or providing them water. Worby’s sister, Susie, and her family practice riding with the two horses they keep at the stable at night while also caring for the equines. All the while, everyday upkeep on the horses and maintenance on the property gets taken care of.

Susie will help Ben offer riding lessons, too, since he’s the one primarily teaching those.

“It’s a huge collaboration between us,” Seward said. He and Worby purchased the stable from its previous owners . In the three months they have owned it, they’ve “really cleaned the place up,” Seward said.

“There’s support from all over the place,” Worby said, adding his mom helped foster his interest in horses by having them as he was a young child.

Passing it on

The Twisted Ridge crew hopes to pass on a love for taking care of horses or riding them to aspiring or seasoned enthusiasts. Ben said he has given riding lessons to riders as young as 3 years old or as mature as 71 years old.

Twisted Ridge will be hosting a Fall Kids Camp Oct. 16-17 for kids ages 5 and up. The camp will teach kids topics like safety around horses, how to properly care for and groom horses and even how to saddle up and ride.

The idea for hosting the camp came about to try and get more kids interested in horses and potentially become riders.

“Back then, if you went to the county fairs, the arenas would be so packed full of riders and horses they’d have to build makeshift stables,” Worby said. “In the past few years, it’s dwindled. I hope (the camp) will bring more interest. I’d hate to see it die off, I’ve always enjoyed it.”

Twisted Ridge is also a partially a veteran-owned business, since Seward served in the military. He said he hopes to be able to offer camp opportunities for veterans, too, who can use horses for therapy.

“It’s very important to us that vets get involved,” Seward said.

