Watch Now: New Seed Library sprouts in Racine Public Library

RACINE — Literature has always been known to plant seeds of creativity and wonder in the minds of readers of all ages, but now literal seeds can also be found at The Racine Public Library.

The Seed Library, located in the second floor of The Racine Public Library, is a resource for the community to obtain seeds to plant at home. Built out of an old card cataloging box that has been carefully restored contains individually packaged bundles of seeds that have been organized alphabetically.

A decorative floral pattern cascades the side of the box, adding just a touch of spring. The initial launch contains seeds for vegetables like snap peas, parsnips, kale, okra and peppers. The eventual plan is to include seeds of regional, native plants as well.

The Seed Library had a soft opening on April 1.

The idea was planted by Tom Rutkowski, a newly elected Racine County Board supervisor and retired school teacher, after attending a webinar with Amy Macemon, healthy communities coordinator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and nutrition educator with UW Extension FoodWIse.

“I read an article somewhere and I thought it was a great idea,” Rutkowski said. "I knew this would be a great resource for people in the community.”

Macemon explained in an email: “We connected with three other seed libraries in the Midwest to learn how they organized, labeled, funded and did outreach for their seed libraries. We then worked to bring in the voice of various community members to learn what they'd like to see in a seed library. Once that was figured out, we determined which library staff would oversee the seed library, which involves tracking, ordering and stocking the seeds."

She said the Seed Library could also be "a source of information regarding resources around gardening." Next to the library itself is information about the Racine Urban Garden Network and a seed planting guide from UW Extension.

RUGN is a network of community gardens in Racine. Since planting its first garden in 2010, the network has grown 13 gardens with more than 200 plots combined.

Launch party

The opening of the Seed Library coincides with National Poetry Month.

The library acknowledge the coincidence in several different ways at a Thursday evening launch event, from offering a cart of books delisted from its collection to be rehomed, to local artists entertaining the audience.

Poet Kelsey Harris performed several of her poems and selections from her manuscript.

Also performing was Sugar Whiskey, a musical duo comprised of Dan on electric guitalele, and Georgia on theremin. Both contributed vocals to songs about the environment and nature, and in the case of the 5-minute performance “04/14 Library Seed Show,” just about everything.

Upcoming event An upcoming event with the library is a clean-up effort in conjunction with Earth Day. Planned for April 23, the clean-up aims to tend to the library grounds and shorelines to prepare for a new garden bed.

