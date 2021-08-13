RACINE — When Anngee Goldbeck first started piercing, she kept a list of who she pierced and what she pierced on them. In five years, she tallied up 6,000 belly button piercings and 8,000 nose piercings.
After more than 20 years in the business, she’s stopped counting. “I can’t imagine how many thousands of people I’ve pierced,” she said.
She spent a lot of her career working as a piercer at Skin Candy Tattoo, a shop at 5200 Washington Ave. that closed in December. Now, after building clientele worth over two decades, Goldbeck has a shop of her own.
Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St., opened Saturday after eight months of constructing the storefront that was formerly a barber shop. The studio is open for piercing and tattoo appointments. It is equipped with multiple rooms for artists to rent.
Her journey
Goldbeck started piercing at the age of 17. Like many piercers, she started in high school, piercing her friends. At 18 years old, in August 2000, she landed a job at Skin Candy Tattoo.
In the 1990s and 2000s, coming home with a new, likely unapproved piercing as a teenage girl was almost like a rite of passage into young adulthood.
Showing off her piercings
Anngee Goldbeck, owner of Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, shows off her collection of piercings on Sunday.
Dazed & Confused Magazine cited pop stars’ Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears’ album covers, “Dirrty” and “My Prerogative,” respectively — where they were both featured toting piercings — as launchpads for the popularity of piercings.
“It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body,” Goldbeck said. “It just made me happy being able to do that for people.”
But there are downsides to piercings becoming a trend, specifically when it comes to seeking piercing apprentices at shops, Goldbeck said. Piercing or tattoo apprenticeships work like internships at any other organization; apprentices learn from a mentor on the methods and ethics behind piercing or tattooing.
Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos
Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos is now open at 307 Main Street in Downtown Racine, between Racine Brewing Co. and The Main Credentials Salon.
“The majority of people would be like, ‘I just want to work in a tattoo shop, because it’s cool,’” Goldbeck said. “It wasn’t because they actually had a love for piercing or their clients. … I feel like you really need to research and know what you’re looking at.”
Steve Laurence, a tattoo artist at Rise Up, has known Goldbeck for about 13 years, since he first got into the trade. They formed a sibling-like bond. When Goldbeck asked Laurence to tattoo at the shop for her, he agreed.
“She’s seen me develop from the beginning,” Laurence said, recalling their time together at Skin Candy. “You spend a lot of time at a tattoo shop, they kind of become closer than your family.”
Rising up
Goldbeck’s love for piercing shines through to her clients, many of whom have come to her for multiple piercings throughout their lives.
For example, longtime client Becca Small has about 20 piercings. All but one of them was done by Goldbeck. She recalled losing a part of her finger on her left hand; to undergo surgery, she had to take out all of her piercings.
“In my loopy stage, I came out, went home, and all of my piercings were in plastic bags. I wondered how I was gonna get them back on,” Small said; her left hand was recovering and she couldn’t use it. She said she went to Goldbeck who happily put them back on for her the same day.
Deb Ricchio has 10 piercings, eight of which were done by Goldbeck in the decade they’ve known each other. “I just trust her,” Ricchio said — so much so that she brought her teenage daughter in to get pierced by Goldbeck, too.
“I’m piercing like generations and families, which is really cool,” Goldbeck said.
Piercing in action
The name of her shop, “Rise Up,” came from Goldbeck’s desire to help her clients do just that. “A lot of people will get tattooed or get pierced because of things going on. Like they’re having a really bad day, or they’re having a really hard month. And it may seem weird to some people, but sometimes, the pain of getting a tattoo or getting a piercing makes you feel better.”
Goldbeck said being able to talk to a tattoo artist or a piercer for the duration of an appointment can be like a therapy session.
“I’ve sat and hugged with customers that are bawling their eyes out because stuff going on with them,” Goldbeck said. “In some families, some people are so particular and like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have a tattoo, or you’re getting that piercing, I can’t believe that,’ or ‘You need to wait until you’re 18 to do that.’ I feel like it’s a thing: I’m finally like breaking free. I’m able to do what I want to do.”
Having her own place
After Skin Candy closed at the end of 2020, Goldbeck began the process of opening Rise Up after wanting to start her own shop “for years and years and years,” she said.
In the last eight months, Goldbeck, enlisting the help of friends and boyfriend Alex Beesly, gutted the 307 Main St. location and built everything inside.
Working on the studio
Couple Alex Beesly and Anngee Goldbeck work on constructing the inside of Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, which was formerly a barber shop, on …
Beesly called Goldbeck’s story so far “inspiring.”
“The way that she overcame the pandemic, especially when other people didn’t really know their next move — her realizing her next move was so inspiring,” he said.
For more information on Goldbeck’s new shop, visit facebook.com/RiseUpPiercingsandTattoos. The shop’s hours are Mondaay through Saturday from 1-7 p.m.
