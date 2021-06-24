RACINE — After construction that lasted almost a year, the first new building at the former Horlick Malted Milk Co.’s site is finally complete.

City of Racine leaders, representatives from J. Jeffers & Co., Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS) and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development (WHEDA) celebrated the opening of Belle City Square development with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday at the first finished apartment building, Arabella.

The certificate of occupancy came May 31, officially allowing residents to live in the building at 2100 Northwestern Ave. However, Arabella didn’t officially “open” until Tuesday. Residents can move in as early as Wednesday, but the majority of those who have already signed leases will move in July 1.

Belle City Square, inspired by Racine’s nickname, is the 16-acre site that was formerly home of Horlick Manufacturing. The site is to include 13 buildings, for mixed uses.

The Arabella, named after William Horlick’s wife, is located on the south end of the former manufacturing site and features 60 apartment homes. Arabella began construction in July 2020 and is at 62% occupancy — and residents haven’t even moved in yet.

“Let’s not step by the fact of that this building is 62% pre-leased,” WHEDA CEO Joaquin Altoro said at the ceremony. “I mean, that is impressive, but it also speaks to the need within Racine and within the State of Wisconsin.”

History

The Horlick Malted Milk Co. operated in Racine from 1873 to 1975. The property fell into disrepair until it was purchased in 2018 by Milwaukee-based real estate company J. Jeffers & Co. to be redeveloped. All historical buildings on the former industrial complex are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Josh Jeffers, president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co., said the buildings had roofs and floors falling in, and were full of hazardous materials.

“This entire site was environmentally contaminated. And there were trees, not little trees, but literally big trees growing in through the cream city brick walls,” Jeffers said. “I can honestly say, without any hesitation, that this was the most dilapidated building that our company has ever taken on.”

Partnerships

Belle City Square partners include LSS and the City of Racine, in the form of a developer-funded tax incremental district, and other loan and grant incentives. WHEDA is providing affordable housing tax credits.

The entire project is projected to support hundreds of local and regional construction jobs over its phases. The Arabella project achieved 27.5% disadvantaged business participation, achieved 48% minority participation, and supported 20 new Racine Works hires.

“This is really a great example of showing something that can be accomplished when people work together,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. “And really, my hat’s off to J. Jeffers for their willingness to take this journey with us as a community to do something really remarkable.”

Mason recognized several people who made the project happen, including the aldermen who voted for the project, the workers who built it, the partners and the future residents.

“I just can’t tell you how proud I am as a mayor to be standing here today,” Mason said. “I was telling Josh (Jeffers), ‘Man, it feels a little bit like graduation day.’ And given everything that we’ve gone through, we’ve had to learn together and accomplish together, to be here, feels a little bit like graduation day.”

Features

The Arabella offers urban-designed housing with architectural features and modern amenities for low- and fixed-income residents. All units, each unique and ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom units, feature an industrial style with exposed brick and high ceilings.

“What an exciting project,” said Jen Davel, vice president and Midwest regional director of Heritage Consulting Group, which is consulting on the project. “Converting this former industrial building to residential units is a win-win. And I know as a preservation architect, I’m a little biased, but living in historic buildings is the way to go.”

All three-bedroom units have two bathrooms; most two-bedroom units have two bathrooms, but not all of them. All one-bedroom units and studios have one bathroom.

Each unit has thermostat-controlled individual heating and air conditioning. The Arabella and neighboring buildings also utilize clean energy via rooftop solar panels, which have helped the projects achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold standard.

All three-bedroom units have a washer and dryer in their apartment, and occupants in units with less than three bedrooms are to use the laundry room on the first floor. The front lobby of the building includes a fitness center.

Brent McClure, vice president of development for J. Jeffers & Co., said the developer had to replace 90% of the roof and 75% of the floor decking in the building.

“The cream city brick is basically the only thing left that’s original,” McClure said. “The transformation has been pretty remarkable.”

McClure did not have an estimation for rent pricing.

Plans

In addition to the Arabella apartments, the 16-acre, $100 million Belle City Square development plan blends historic buildings with new construction townhouses and common spaces to create a neighborhood of housing, commerce, retail, recreation and education elements.

Currently under construction at Belle City Square and expected to be completed by April 2022, is an 86-unit, historically renovated apartment building also offering market rate rents. The building is to be named “The William,” after William Horlick, and began construction in April.

Two more apartment buildings featuring a total of 166 units are expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter this year.

