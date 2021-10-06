Watch now: Neighbors worrying about increasing violence in Racine after Georgetown standoff

Gun violence and youth in America

According to research from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety: "Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens. More than 1,800 children and teens die by gun homicide every year. For children under the age of 13, these gun homicides most frequently occur in the home and are often connected to domestic or family violence. Black children and teens are 14 times more likely than white children and teens of the same age to die by gun homicide."

In addition to that trauma, "Approximately 3 million American children witness gun violence every year."