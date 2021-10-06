Watch now: Neighbors worrying about increasing violence in Racine after Georgetown standoff

RACINE — Two men, who identified themselves as Dre Farmer and Tone Bone, stood near the standoff on Clairmont Street Wednesday morning, chatting about what they’ve seen in their home of Racine.
“Racine is just getting more and more violent,” Farmer said worriedly, with Bone adding that it seems those involved in the violence are “getting younger and younger.”
Wednesday’s standoff ended with one dead: a man inside a home who, according to law enforcement, shot and killed himself after a federal agent was shot during an attempted service of a warrant. Children were inside the home when it all went down.
“It’s scary,” Erna Sabic, a witness to the police operations Wednesday morning, said. However, she added that “I’m from the Chicago area so it’s nothing new. That’s just how life is.”
Racine’s Georgetown neighborhood is usually pretty quiet and peaceful; not accustomed to this level of violence. But Wednesday’s standoff was the second high-profile violent incident on Clairmont Street alone in six months.
Wednesday’s standoff occurred at 3722 Clairmont St.
Dontrell “Trell” Bush, a 17-year-old rising basketball star at Horlick High School, was shot and killed during a party inside a home across the street on May 7.
Joshua D. Daniel, an 18-year-old, has been charged for killing Bush. According to police, Daniel expressed no remorse, saying in an interview “that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there,” referring to how Daniel allegedly shot Bush for “smiling and looking” at him; Daniel claimed he feared he was going to be hurt so he opened fire first.
It’s been a violent year in Racine. Across the county, there were 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
Through just the first six months of 2021 there were three killings in the city and another three in the rest of the county.
Then there were three killings in August: bartender Rebecca “Becky” Rannow on Aug. 12 in Racine, family man Musa Tawfig Musa on Aug. 24 in Racine and servant-leader Andre Sandoval on Aug. 28 in Mount Pleasant.
Then on Sept. 3, 17-year-old Jayden Cronin was shot and killed at the corner of Woodrow Avenue and North Memorial Drive while walking home from a football game. Police have accused 14-year-old Sincere “Swerv” Granados of being the shooter. Granados allegedly opened fire from inside a car with other occupants inside, killing Cronin who also had a gun on him despite being underage.
On Monday night another man, not yet identified by law enforcement, was killed during a possible home invasion on Monroe Avenue.
There’s been a number of other shootings that didn’t end in death.
In a case of apparent “mistaken identity,” Drekarion Williams, 14, was riding a scooter with a cousin on Carlisle Avenue when he was shot. Multiple teenagers were also allegedly involved in a Labor Day robbery-turned-shootout on Racine Street that ended with three people being shot and two hospitalized, but no deaths.
Thinking about the tragedies of late, Farmer shook his head. “We need safe neighborhoods for kids ... and adults, too.”