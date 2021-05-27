Watch now | NAACP says RUSD still has work to do following decision to expand summer schools

Pamela Harris, a member of the Racine Branch of the NAACP and a former educator in the Racine Unified School District, speaks at a rally outsi…
RACINE — Hours after Racine Unified School District announced it would increase the number of summer school sites to serve inner-city students, the Racine Branch of the NAACP held a rally Thursday demanding the district do more to address inequities worsened by the pandemic.
"RUSD is making changes, and we appreciate that, but it's not enough," Pamela Harris, NAACP member and former RUSD educator, said.
The rally was across the street from Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., one of the schools the NAACP demanded have summer programming. Thursday morning, after the rally was scheduled but before it was held, the school district announced that Knapp and Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, would be added to the roster of locations offering summer schools following advocacy led by the NAACP and a lawsuit filed earlier this week against the district.
"It's a great day for our students. It's a great day for our community," Harris said.
Following RUSD's Thursday decision, Harris said she would like to see the district continue to address other equity-related disparities for its students, such as bringing the achievement gap and lowering in-school suspension rates.
Last August, when schools were closed and shifted to online learning due to the pandemic, RUSD Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca "it's certain" that learning gaps between student groups, such as students of color or differently abled students compared to white students and students from wealthy backgrounds, had increased.
The NAACP said it believed summer school, especially for kids lingering in those gaps, will help improve learning and prevent them from falling behind.
Pastor Ernest J. Ni'A from Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, is a spokesperson for the lawsuit filed Monday by two mothers that alleged RUSD was not doing enough for its low-income, minority students by not expanding summer schools.
Now, Ni'A said he'd like to see RUSD do better helping parents near the new summer-school sites (and parents in general) apply for summer school. He also called for RUSD to extend the deadline for applying to summer school, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, according to the district's website.
"We're not totally done," Ni'A said, adding that there are "details" that still need to be worked on.
Work so far has been successful
Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, speaks at a rally after Racine Unified School District announced it would expand su…
Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, said the actions of the Racine Branch and its surrounding community — such as holding meetings with RUSD and raising awareness of the need for summer-school provisions — helped push the district to make its decision.
"It shows that if we work together, we can accomplish anything. We have a number of organizations who have supported us, and individuals who have a passion for what we're doing," Mosby said. "If we don't move and make Racine the city that we want it to be, we will never have another chance."
Linda Boyle, co-president of Racine Interfaith Coalition, speaks at the rally held by the Racine Branch of the NAACP on Thursday.
Racine Interfaith Coalition Co-President Linda Boyle said she is in full support of the NAACP's efforts and told those in attendance at the rally that RIC is "here to work with you."
Boyle continued: "Keep your contacts, keep your friends, keep your work going forward and Racine Interfaith Coalition is with you all the way. We thank you. And we thank the school district for making this move."
Harris also praised the work of Yolanda Hughes, the education chair of the Racine NAACP, who co-wrote a commentary the Journal Times published Wednesday online and in print Thursday. Harris said Hughes worked diligently to give the Racine NAACP a platform with the district.
"She worked relentlessly," Harris said. "It's that attitude of diligence that brings about diligent behavior."
