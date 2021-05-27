 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now | NAACP says RUSD still has work to do following decision to expand summer schools
0 comments
alert top story
TWO MORE SUMMER SCHOOLS TO OPEN

Watch now | NAACP says RUSD still has work to do following decision to expand summer schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community members, parents clap

Community members clap after the Racine Branch of the NAACP announced Racine Unified School District will offer summer school at Knapp and Julian Thomas elementary schools on Thursday.

 Diana Panuncial
Pamela Harris, NAACP

Pamela Harris, NAACP

Pamela Harris, a member of the Racine Branch of the NAACP and a former educator in the Racine Unified School District, speaks at a rally outsi…

RACINE — Hours after Racine Unified School District announced it would increase the number of summer school sites to serve inner-city students, the Racine Branch of the NAACP held a rally Thursday demanding the district do more to address inequities worsened by the pandemic.

"RUSD is making changes, and we appreciate that, but it's not enough," Pamela Harris, NAACP member and former RUSD educator, said. 

The rally was across the street from Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., one of the schools the NAACP demanded have summer programming. Thursday morning, after the rally was scheduled but before it was held, the school district announced that Knapp and Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, would be added to the roster of locations offering summer schools following advocacy led by the NAACP and a lawsuit filed earlier this week against the district.

"It's a great day for our students. It's a great day for our community," Harris said.

Following RUSD's Thursday decision, Harris said she would like to see the district continue to address other equity-related disparities for its students, such as bringing the achievement gap and lowering in-school suspension rates. 

Rosalie Daca

Daca

Last August, when schools were closed and shifted to online learning due to the pandemic, RUSD Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca "it's certain" that learning gaps between student groups, such as students of color or differently abled students compared to white students and students from wealthy backgrounds, had increased.

The NAACP said it believed summer school, especially for kids lingering in those gaps, will help improve learning and prevent them from falling behind. 

Pastor Ernest J. Ni'A from Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, is a spokesperson for the lawsuit filed Monday by two mothers that alleged RUSD was not doing enough for its low-income, minority students by not expanding summer schools.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Now, Ni'A said he'd like to see RUSD do better helping parents near the new summer-school sites (and parents in general) apply for summer school. He also called for RUSD to extend the deadline for applying to summer school, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, according to the district's website

"We're not totally done," Ni'A said, adding that there are "details" that still need to be worked on.

Work so far has been successful

Dwight Mosby, NAACP

Dwight Mosby, NAACP

Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, speaks at a rally after Racine Unified School District announced it would expand su…

Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, said the actions of the Racine Branch and its surrounding community — such as holding meetings with RUSD and raising awareness of the need for summer-school provisions — helped push the district to make its decision. 

"It shows that if we work together, we can accomplish anything. We have a number of organizations who have supported us, and individuals who have a passion for what we're doing," Mosby said. "If we don't move and make Racine the city that we want it to be, we will never have another chance."

Linda Boyle, RIC

Linda Boyle, RIC

Linda Boyle, co-president of Racine Interfaith Coalition, speaks at the rally held by the Racine Branch of the NAACP on Thursday.

Racine Interfaith Coalition Co-President Linda Boyle said she is in full support of the NAACP's efforts and told those in attendance at the rally that RIC is "here to work with you."

Boyle continued: "Keep your contacts, keep your friends, keep your work going forward and Racine Interfaith Coalition is with you all the way. We thank you. And we thank the school district for making this move."

Harris also praised the work of Yolanda Hughes, the education chair of the Racine NAACP, who co-wrote a commentary the Journal Times published Wednesday online and in print Thursday. Harris said Hughes worked diligently to give the Racine NAACP a platform with the district. 

"She worked relentlessly," Harris said. "It's that attitude of diligence that brings about diligent behavior."

Out on the Town: 2017 NAACP Freedom Fund dinner

The Racine Branch NAACP held its 67th Freedom Fund Dinner on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave. The evening began with a silent auction/reception followed by dinner. The keynote speaker was Dr. John Y. Odom of Madison. Chuck Tyler, longtime activist and former director of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department was presented with the Racine Branch NAACP’s highest honor bestowed on an individual at the local level, the Theodore Harris Humanitarian Award. Photo are courtesy of Veronica King, president of the Kenosha Branch NAACP.  

1 of 19
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it
Local News

The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it

  • 4 min to read

On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.

The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.

All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.

On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”

The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.

Here's what we know

+6
14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'
Local News

14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'

The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.

+5
Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians
Local News

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.

The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.

While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News