RACINE — Damien McCray had his heart set on this building, the former Henry & Wanda’s restaurant at 501 Sixth St. that closed in 2017.

“I looked at a couple other buildings, but no, I wanted this one,” said McCray, 41. He remembered Henry & Wanda’s reputation of hosting live music and serving good food; he wanted to live up to that.

After a couple years of trying to get his business up and running, McCray and his wife, Rebecca, are now co-owners of Taste of Soul 262, the new restaurant calling that corner of Downtown Racine home.

Taste of Soul opened in February and serves soul food essentials — like fried okra, catfish, pork chops, other barbecue favorites and onion rings — and hosts live music almost every night.

Love for music

If you walk past Taste of Soul at just the right time — even on a Friday afternoon — you’ll hear it: a hip-hop, funk and rock band with a hopping drumline and expertly improvised bass and electric guitar.

It’s the sound of Nick Ramsey & the Family, the band McCray lends his lifelong experience in drumming to. The band, comprised of McCray, frontman Nick Ramsey, guitarist Christian Dreyer and bassist Pierce McVeigh, often rehearse at the restaurant.

“I’ve been drumming since I was 8,” McCray said.

Every Sunday at Taste of Soul is Soul Food Sunday, with live gospel performances from 2 to 4 p.m., and there’s open jam on Wednesday nights where anyone is welcome to perform.

“We want it to be welcome for anybody,” McCray said.

Hosting live music at the restaurant is a historic tradition, said Ramsey, who remembered performing at Henry & Wanda’s throughout his career with Roy Edwards, a drummer who was a cornerstone of Racine’s music scene before he died in February 2019.

“Roy used to play the drums, and now watching Damien play the drums, too, it feels like it’s all full circle,” Ramsey said. “It’s legendary. It feels awesome.”

Dedication to family

Strewn among the instruments and art — such as the business logo, spray-painted by Dee Hutch of Root City in red, orange and black on the brick wall — decorating the restaurant are pictures of McCray’s family members, his biggest motivators.

A picture of McCray’s grandfather, Willie “Pooch” Johnson, hangs behind him while he plays the drums, representative of his own love for music.

“If my grandfather was still alive, he’d be front and center with his guitar, opening up every time,” McCray said.

Right across from his spot at the drums are a few pictures of his grandmother, Hattie Mayfield, “so I can look over at her whenever I play,” he said.

Mayfield was featured in 2002 by the Journal Times as Cook of the Month. “She always told me, ‘Get in this kitchen, learn how to cook,’” McCray, who has been cooking since he was 14 years old, said.

From where he plays the drums, McCray can look either direction for a reminder of why he opened Taste of Soul.

“I just wanted to keep their legacy going. Music for the soul, food for the soul, Taste of Soul,” McCray said. “I’m a drummer, and I’m a cook. That’s what they both did,” referring to Mayfield and Johnson.

Beyond the portraits of his grandparents, a Horlick High School basketball jersey, number 23, is the centerpiece of the back area of Taste of Soul, which is an area for watching sports and playing pool.

The jersey belonged to McCray’s son, Marcus Caldwell Jr., a Horlick standout who was fatally shot in October 2020.

A first-time feat

Owning a restaurant is a first-time feat for both McCrays, who said they weren’t expecting much success when they first opened up.

“We’re doing better than I would’ve thought right away,” Damien said. “I came in confidently, but then it got overwhelming.”

Rebecca said it’s currently a lot for the couple to juggle their jobs and owning the restaurant.

“Over time, it’ll get easier,” Rebecca said. “As his wife, I’m here to support him.”

Deondria Smith, general manager at Taste of Soul and a close friend of the McCrays, called it a “joy to work with them.”

“It’s amazing to see how they transformed the place,” Smith said.

Damien said owning the famous corner spot has garnered a lot of interest from old customers of Henry & Wanda’s who want to see what Taste of Soul will offer.

“I’ve had people come in and say, ‘We’re so glad you’re opening up. We’ve missed live music,’” Damien said.

