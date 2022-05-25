Watch Now: Mount Pleasant's Panera Bread is moving... less than a mile

RACINE — The Panera Bread, currently in the same strip mall as Kohl’s and Festival Foods at 5630 Washington Ave., is relocating from Mount Pleasant to Racine.
Construction on a new Panera Bread restaurant, this time with a drive-thru, is nearly complete. It is located at 5304 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), where a BP gas station had previously been located, just west of Sycamore Avenue’s intersection with the highway.
It is not clear when the new restaurant will open and the current one will close. Panera Bread’s corporate office did not reply to multiple requests for comment.
Banners outside the construction site advertise that the new location is seeking applicants to fill jobs. Go to careers.panerabread.com to learn more; that website, as of Wednesday afternoon, lists five openings for both part-time and full-time jobs in Mount Pleasant.
Panera Bread has been one of the highest-earning restaurant chains in North America over the last decade. Restaurant Business, a media brand that covers the commercial food service industry, ranked Panera No. 13 in most sales among restaurants in 2020. Fortune magazine ranks Panera not far outside of its acclaimed “Fortune 500” list, placing Panera as the 760th highest-revenue American company in 2017.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
