Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Looking back at Racine's former movie palaces