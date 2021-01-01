Becoming financially independent always sounds like something that happens to everyone but you, but this goal is actually more attainable than you think. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Stan Anderson of Mount Pleasant has a fairly large social media following, mostly focusing on soccer-related content. He has more than 6,750 followers on Instagram @camp_shutout, his Facebook has more than 2,750 friends, more than 2,900 followers on Twitter @CampShutout and 2,200 followers on TikTok @CampShutout.

Anderson decided to leverage those large numbers to spread the word about a fundraiser he’s hosting.

His idea, which he said he probably got from TikTok, is to have people donate money to local bars and restaurants that are hurting due to the loss of sales and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, four Racine businesses have benefitted from the total of $5,960, as well as one business in Milwaukee and another in Chicago.

“I just ran with it with my own spin,” Anderson said. “It’s just to help people in a time when people can certainly use it; it’s really basic.”

Combating 80% loss

“I was in total shock,” Rick Smetana, owner of Richard’s Bar, 3458 Rapids Drive, said of when he received $2,020 from Anderson. “I was speechless. My wife and daughter were working with me and they were speechless and just as emotional as I was.”

Smetana said he has been going through “terrible struggles” during the pandemic. His business has incurred a 75%-80% loss this year, and he’s not alone because other businesses owners he knows have been incurring similar losses.

Anderson said anybody’s livelihood is important to him. “We could be in Montana; the location doesn’t matter to me. Ricky (Smetana) from Richard’s Bar poured his heart and soul into this place. Anybody who has done the same deserves to stay afloat.”

“It’s just a scary, scary time right now,” Smetana said. The $2,020 given to him is going to help pay some bills and take some pressure off this month.

“You sit around thinking how am I going to do this? How am I going to do that?” he said. “The money was absolutely incredible, but also the fact that someone would do that for you and think of you, it actually changed my (outlook). It gave me a whole new perspective that people do care, people are out there trying. It was an emotional lift that was very much needed.”

Smetana is urging people to keep supporting local businesses and order from them.

“When you’re self-employed and when your business is what pays all your bills, we all need that extra little kick. Nobody know when this is going to end.”

Anderson made similar comments, emphasizing that people aren’t eating out like they used to.

“There’s more need than there’s supply right now. The government is not doing (expletive) for people. Someone has to step up when our government isn’t,” Anderson said.

He feels great giving people money that need it. “But all I’m doing is being a delivery person for hundreds of people that have been giving money,” he said.

Venmo as the vehicle

Donations for the ongoing fundraiser are collected via Venmo, an app owned by PayPal used for exchanging payment. However, Anderson said he’s received payments via Cash App (another payment app) and personal checks.

Anderson lives with his wife, Mary, and two sons, who he said all help with the process. Anderson is a 1990 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The Chicago restaurant was selected because Anderson has a connection to the owner of the business. The other businesses were selected based on the Andersons’ own friends and suggestions from others.

“Then we started doing it bigger and better, and more bada—,” Anderson said.

On Dec. 12, the largest donation was given: Richard’s Bar & BBQ was given $2,020 — to “hopefully change someone’s 2020,” Anderson said. The Highbury Pub in Milwaukee was sent $200 digitally as the fifth recipient. And, most recently, Asiana Korean Cuisine Restaurant on Sixth Street was given $3,000 Tuesday night.

Some people from as far as California and Florida have donated to the cause, which Anderson said meant a lot because “money from far away is going to local places,” he said. “I know some of these people; if it’s local that’s even better. It’s a cherry on top.”

Donations have been as low as $1 or as high as $220.

“That adds up. We just keep counting it,” Anderson said. When the end goal is met, the Andersons distribute the money and start the challenge again.

Anderson has been using his wife’s Venmo because people would “trust her more than they trust me,” he said with a laugh. “I want people to continue to give.”

People interested in donating can Venmo @marypanderson and if asked; the last four digits of her phone number are 1775. Those without Venmo can send a Facebook message to Stan Anderson’s account at facebook.com/stan.anderson67 or email stan@campshutout.com to arrange another form of payment.

