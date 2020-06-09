Watch now: Mount Pleasant family holds mini graduation ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT — Allie Zelko came home from work Saturday and was surprised by a decorated house, yard, and family and friends waiting for her.
Zelko, a 2020 graduate of Case High School, was told then that she and her cousin would be doing a mock graduation ceremony in the backyard of her Mount Pleasant home in less than an hour.
Her cousin, Trevor Steiner, is a 2020 graduate of Living Word Lutheran High School in Washington County. He had been told only that he was going to Zelko’s graduation party.
The backyard was dressed up with graduation decorations and personalized yard signs. About 25 chairs were set up in rows, with two in the front reserved for the graduates. Of course there was a stage in front, made from shipping skids and a tablecloth.
Both graduates’ dads gave personal speeches about each graduate, then Zelko’s sister’s boyfriend, Zach Shawhan, gave a speech about taking the next steps in life. The graduates, dressed in their caps and gowns, walked onto the stage, grabbed their diplomas and even tossed their caps in the air. After the ceremony, the family had a party, complete with Mexican food.
Turning negatives into positives
Zelko and Steiner had their respective on-campus graduation ceremonies postponed. Case High School has a drive-through graduation ceremony planned for July. Living Word Lutheran is planning on doing a full, regular ceremony in August.
“It’s sad because I worked my butt off for four years to not get anything,” Zelko said. She missed going to school every day, as well as having prom and a typical graduation.
Steiner said he really missed the baseball season. He didn’t have the chance to play on varsity until this school year, he said.
“It was just disappointing not to get the opportunity,” he said.
Zelko and Steiner said they were glad they had the miniature graduation ceremony with their family.
“I’m just happy we got something,” Zelko said. “I thought I was just going to get a pat on the back.”
“It was perfect,” Steiner added, noting the speeches were awesome and throwing his hat in the air in the Zelkos’ backyard felt more comfortable.
A celebration
The graduation ceremony was the idea of Zelko’s sister, Sydney Zelko. Sydney told their mother, Kim Zelko, that the family had to do something for Allie.
“They have to walk. They have to have the music. You have to have the feel of it,” Kim said. “I just wanted to do something for these kids so that they have a memory.”
Additionally, the cousins have always done parties together because they are the same age, Kim said, so the dual ceremony made sense.
This set of family members hadn’t gathered since Christmas, so it was nice to see them, Kim said. Family members were only allowed to come if they weren’t sick.
Kim said she was pleased with how the ceremony turned out and was happy with Shawhan’s speech. Shawhan was dressed in a black graduation gown during the ceremony as well.
Shawhan, a Case High School alumnus, is an incoming junior at Carthage College studying management and marketing. He had taken a class on public speaking and often speaks in front of crowds of prospective students and their families.
“I just wanted to give these special and deserving graduates something more normal,” he said. He said he broke the ice by starting the speech with stories making fun of himself.
The family also has plans to celebrate graduation in Shawano, where Zelko’s grandparents own a house. That celebration is to include Jet Ski and pontoon boat rides.
As of now, Steiner’s plans include going to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study sports management and statistics.
Zelko is unsure of plans for college. She may do a year of online classes or go to Gateway Technical College, which would allow her to keep her job at For Pets’ Sake Vet Clinic in Sturtevant where she’s worked for a year-and-a-half. She is interested in studying veterinary medicine.
“There is a lot of ‘unknown’ right now,” Shawhan said. “I wanted to give them the courage to move forward.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.