Watch now: Mount Pleasant family holds mini graduation ceremony

“It’s sad because I worked my butt off for four years to not get anything,” Zelko said. She missed going to school every day, as well as having prom and a typical graduation.

Steiner said he really missed the baseball season. He didn’t have the chance to play on varsity until this school year, he said.

“It was just disappointing not to get the opportunity,” he said.

Zelko and Steiner said they were glad they had the miniature graduation ceremony with their family.

“I’m just happy we got something,” Zelko said. “I thought I was just going to get a pat on the back.”

“It was perfect,” Steiner added, noting the speeches were awesome and throwing his hat in the air in the Zelkos’ backyard felt more comfortable.

A celebration

The graduation ceremony was the idea of Zelko’s sister, Sydney Zelko. Sydney told their mother, Kim Zelko, that the family had to do something for Allie.

“They have to walk. They have to have the music. You have to have the feel of it,” Kim said. “I just wanted to do something for these kids so that they have a memory.”