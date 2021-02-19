WATCH NOW: Mount Pleasant church, daycare & school for kids with special needs decimated after roof cave-in

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We had some structural damage where," Campus Pastor Rex Hamilton said in the video, "... one of the main fire sprinkler pipes broke in half and, for a long period of time, was spewing out tons and tons and tons of water, and as you can imagine did a lot of damage."

That church campus is temporarily closed, although services are still continuing at Great Lakes Church's Kenosha campus at 7600 75th St.

"We ask you to pray with us as we respond to this crisis & move forward in serving the Racine community," a post on the church website says. "While we are currently working through the next steps, we will inform you of volunteer opportunities and other ways to contribute as we learn more."

“I got a call at 4 o'clock in the morning (on Tuesday) and they said there had been a fire,” Sonnenberg said. But there wasn’t a fire. When the roof caved in, a water main with a sprinkler was hit.