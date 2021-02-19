 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mount Pleasant church, daycare & school for kids with special needs decimated after roof cave-in
Sonnenberg LLC

WATCH NOW: Mount Pleasant church, daycare & school for kids with special needs decimated after roof cave-in

Sonnenberg LLC cave-in

The roof at 9605 Spring St. caved in Tuesday. That building, which could be closed for months, is home to Sonnenberg LLC, The Academy Group Child Care and Great Lakes Church.

 Photo courtesy of Sonnenberg LLC
Great Lakes Church

Great Lakes Church, 9609 Spring St., is shown in July 2016.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Part of a building housing a church, a school/clinic for kids with special needs and a day care was heavily damaged Tuesday after piling snow caused a cave-in that led to a pipe bursting.

Great Lakes Church, Sonnenberg LLC and The Academy Group Child Care are temporarily closed as they assess the damage that has condemned part of the building and rendered the rest of it unsafe for at least the time being.

The building at the southwest corner of Spring Street/Highway C and South Fancher Road, at 9605 Spring St.

Farrah Sonnenberg (copy)

Sonnenberg

“We’re frantically trying to get a new home so we can get in there and start again," said Farrah Sonnenberg, owner of Sonnenberg Consultants — which offers one-on-one ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapies for kids with disabilities — and founder/board president of Sonnenberg School — a private nonprofit religious school that accepts students with an IEP (Individualized Education Program).

The part of the Mount Pleasant building where her school/clinic was set up “is completely trashed, waterlogged and destroyed," Sonnenberg said.

The cave-in was one of two reported in the area Tuesday, with the other being the Racine PETRO truck stop/gas station/restaurant near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20.

Asking for prayers

Inside the building Tuesday morning, two Great Lakes Church leaders recorded a video, throughout which water can be heard dripping the whole time.

"We had some structural damage where," Campus Pastor Rex Hamilton said in the video, "... one of the main fire sprinkler pipes broke in half and, for a long period of time, was spewing out tons and tons and tons of water, and as you can imagine did a lot of damage."

That church campus is temporarily closed, although services are still continuing at Great Lakes Church's Kenosha campus at 7600 75th St.

"We ask you to pray with us as we respond to this crisis & move forward in serving the Racine community," a post on the church website says. "While we are currently working through the next steps, we will inform you of volunteer opportunities and other ways to contribute as we learn more."

Waiting

“I got a call at 4 o'clock in the morning (on Tuesday) and they said there had been a fire,” Sonnenberg said. But there wasn’t a fire. When the roof caved in, a water main with a sprinkler was hit.

Sonnenberg thinks the water spilled for hours, "like a waterfall," decimating the building's structure integrity. There remains a concern the building might collapse. She said the back of the building, where Sonnenberg LLC and The Academy Group Child Care are located, is condemned. The front of the building, housing Great Lakes Church, avoided most of the damage but is still off limits for now.

“It will be many months until anything can be done," Sonnenberg said.

Between Sonnenberg's two locations — in Mount Pleasant and in Pleasant Prairie at 10450 72nd Ave. — approximately 180 people are served, most of them youth with some adults in Pleasant Prairie.

