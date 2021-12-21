Watch now: 'Mocha Lisa is here to stay' | Beloved coffee shop switching owners, but is to remain the same

CALEDONIA — When Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse founder Susan Kennedy passed the torch to current owners Sue and Scott Brucker, the Bruckers attended "coffee college" to learn everything there is to know about making a good brew.

It's been 12 years since then — they first took ownership in September 2009 — and they have announced they are stepping down. The Bruckers' last day as owners of Mocha Lisa, 2825 4½ Mile Rd., is Dec. 31.

The new owners, Sheri and Craig Manka, will be taking over on New Year's Day. They're starting off by following in the footsteps of the Bruckers, having attended "coffee college" as well at Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee.

Both couples know that many customers may be concerned that things will change at the coffee shop that has consistently won Best of Racine County with the coming of new hands, but "Mocha Lisa is here to stay," reassured Sheri.

"It's a huge, huge comfort to know we're leaving it in good hands. It makes it much easier to go," Sue said.

Some history

The Mankas said they have been regular customers at Mocha Lisa since day one. According to the Mocha Lisa website, the farmhouse-turned-coffee-shop first opened in 2004 when founded by Kennedy. Before then, there wasn't a place to get coffee north of Racine — there wasn't even a free-standing Starbucks in the Racine area until 2004.

The Mankas said the coffee shop was a place they would often sneak out to for small dates when their kids were old enough to be left alone for an hour.

They used to "sit in the fish room and have a little coffee together and dream about" owning a coffee shop, Sheri said. "So it's a perfect fit."

The Mankas' daughter, Ashley, is currently a manager at Mocha Lisa; she began working at the shop about four years ago.

Jokingly, the Mankas would tell the Bruckers that if the Bruckers ever decided to retire, they would be willing to take over.

"They asked and said, 'Are you serious?' And we said, 'Yes we are,'" Sheri said.

Craig added, "We're buying it to keep it going, not to reinvent the wheel."

Looking back

The Bruckers held a small open house at the coffee shop on Sunday to announce their retirement. They said they had at least 100 supporters coming and going throughout the day, from regular customers to vendors to send the pair off.

"The community has been so supportive from day one. We have such loyal customers; it's just such a family here. I have no words for the amount of people that showed up," Sue said.

Scott said he has enjoyed watching the baristas grow up and start their own families; some have invited the Bruckers to their weddings.

"A lot of our baristas would start in high school and work their way through college," Scott said. "They keep in touch with us."

"All became like our children. We have been able to see them grow, watch them get married. Now they're having babies. I find that such a blessing that they would even include us in any of that stuff, because, you know, we're just us," Sue said.

Not disrupted

The Bruckers first decided they were going to step down in September 2020, but they kept it on the down low while "feeling things out." They were curious to see what the new influx of businesses coming to the Douglas Avenue corridor would do to their business.

Culver's is the newest establishment along that road, having opened on Dec. 6. Over the summer, a new Starbucks and a relocated O&H Danish Bakery opened across the street.

Being a small and local coffee shop, they weren't sure how Starbucks would affect their business — but it "hasn't at all. It's actually been very good," Sue said.

Scott said it may be due to both coffee establishments serving a different crowd. A typical Starbucks customer may be more on the go, whereas the Bruckers have noticed their crowd is more of a sit-and-relax.

"A lot of customers were worried about it … I just knew it would be OK," Sue said.

Customers can still expect the consistency and quality in coffee that the baristas have delivered since the shop opened in 2004.

"You come here for 20 years and it's always the same cup," Craig said.

Final goodbye

Sue and Scott wanted to thank the regular customers and the baristas for making Mocha Lisa what it has been since it opened.

"The regular customers have been pretty special to us," Scott added. "When COVID hit, people were really concerned for us … They really wanted to help us and stayed with us throughout that time. And we didn't miss a beat."

When asked if the Bruckers would still visit the coffee house after stepping down, Sue said: "You better believe we'll be in here. A lot."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.