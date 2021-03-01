WATCH NOW: Mexico Lindo, one of the county's oldest Mexican restaurants, is reopening in Downtown Racine

Julia Johnson, 49, said she started eating at Mexico Lindo when she was just 8.

“My uncles used to bring me food from there every weekend,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Gutierrez is known as “Miss Mexico Lindo” because of her kind reputation among restaurant patrons. Johnson said she would bring her grandmother to the restaurant before she passed away, and Gutierrez would “personally greet her and bring her free food for her birthday.”

“Everyone calls her ‘Mama,’ “ Johnson added.

“She created it,” Sendi said of the restaurant her mom made and the memories people have had with it. “That’s the main reason we wanted to bring it back, is because she created it.”

Old with the new

Shelves chocked full of painted dolls lined the area behind the bar. Old photographs and newspaper clippings were hung up on the walls. The classic neon ‘Mexico Lindo’ sign, with its iconic cactus logo, was back up by the dining area.

Jose said he saved almost every piece of decoration and memorabilia in the old location in a storage locker for about two years.