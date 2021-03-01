WATCH NOW: Mexico Lindo, one of the county's oldest Mexican restaurants, is reopening in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Mexico Lindo, one of Racine County’s oldest Mexican restaurants, closed its doors at 2217 Racine St. in 2018 after being open since 1964.
When the announcement was made late last December on the restaurant’s new Facebook page that it would open back up soon, longtime customers rejoiced.
They also expressed they were waiting in anticipation: “Hurry up.” “Take your time!” “It’ll be worth the wait,” comments read.
Now, the wait is almost over — Mexico Lindo has moved to a new location in Downtown Racine at 600 Sixth St., previously occupied by The Roost restaurant — with an opening date yet to be announced.
And every day, in anticipation of the restaurant’s opening, owner Sendi Contreras said customers are peering in to watch the family move in to the building.
“A customer popped in last night,” she said on Thursday. “They’re asking, ‘Are you open yet?’ And we’re like, ‘No, not yet.’ “
Jose Contreras Jr., who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, said they’re waiting to lock in an opening date once they acquire some extra paperwork.
“We’re excited to see everyone again,” Contreras Jr. said. “If we receive our permits tomorrow, we’re going to open up the next day.”
Bouncing back
Mexico Lindo was opened in 1964 at 1945 Racine St. by founder Maria Elena Gutierrez, Sendi’s mom. It eventually moved to its most well-known location, at 2217 Racine St., and was there until it closed.
Sendi said her mom used to wait on the stoop of her restaurant for customers to come in when she first opened.
“She would make a little pot of this, a little of that,” Sendi said. “She said, ‘I would sit there on the stoop and not one customer would come in.’ Now I don’t think she realizes how much (and) how many people love her food.”
The restaurant had to close in 2018 due to Gutierrez facing health complications, Sendi said. But about a year after it closed, Sendi and Jose began looking for a new location.
“After it closed, I just missed it,” Sendi said, noting that three generations of her family have worked at the restaurant. “My sisters and I, we were born into the business pretty much.” She began helping out in the restaurant while in grade school, cleaning tables; eventually, she moved into the kitchen.
According to a Facebook post, the couple found the building on Sixth Street on Feb. 14.
The Downtown location will hopefully bring in new clientele, Sendi said. The family is excited, but nervous.
“A lot of the people, they’ve never heard of it,” Sendi said of commenters on Facebook. “We were in the inner city, so a lot of our customers were from there and they knew it. We’re hoping we’ll get new customers who want to try something new.”
Close with customers
Customers are awaiting the opening of the restaurant because of their long history with Mexico Lindo and the family who runs it.
Darius Nunn, co-owner of Market on Main downtown, said he used to go to Mexico Lindo a lot as a younger man.
“I’m glad to see them bouncing back,” said Nunn, 42. “Looking forward to eating at Mexico Lindo’s again.”
Julia Johnson, 49, said she started eating at Mexico Lindo when she was just 8.
“My uncles used to bring me food from there every weekend,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Gutierrez is known as “Miss Mexico Lindo” because of her kind reputation among restaurant patrons. Johnson said she would bring her grandmother to the restaurant before she passed away, and Gutierrez would “personally greet her and bring her free food for her birthday.”
“Everyone calls her ‘Mama,’ “ Johnson added.
“She created it,” Sendi said of the restaurant her mom made and the memories people have had with it. “That’s the main reason we wanted to bring it back, is because she created it.”
Old with the new
Shelves chocked full of painted dolls lined the area behind the bar. Old photographs and newspaper clippings were hung up on the walls. The classic neon ‘Mexico Lindo’ sign, with its iconic cactus logo, was back up by the dining area.
Jose said he saved almost every piece of decoration and memorabilia in the old location in a storage locker for about two years.
Gutierrez had collected so many trinkets from Mexico to put in the old restaurant, the family didn’t want to get rid of any of them. Now, the ones they saved through the move are getting put back up.
“I can’t go back there,” Jose said of the old location. “Too many memories.”
There was a large, decorative sun on the ceiling in the old restaurant, Jose said. He looked up at the ceiling of the new building with a smile.
“We want to see if we can fit it somewhere,” he said.