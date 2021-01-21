WATCH NOW: Members of Racine Police talk about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The Journal Times met with Sgt. Kevin Sell and Lt. Jessie Metoyer of the Racine Police Department Thursday to talk about getting their COVID-19 vaccines. They both received their vaccines Thursday morning through the City of Racine Health Department.

Q: Why did you get the vaccine?

Sgt. Kevin Sell: Today I decided to get the COVID vaccine, first of all, for my family. I think it’s really important to try and not bring this virus home and get them sick. Also for my community, because I don’t want to be spreading this virus to anybody I come into contact with through my job, or even my coworkers as well. I want to be a part of the solution to try and end this.

Lt. Jessie Metoyer: I got my vaccine today, which was the first day that we were able to through the police department. I got my vaccine because of my family members, but also because I think it’s more important to be proactive and helping the rest of our community. A lot of people who are compromised and aren’t going to be able to get a vaccine and I think it’s important to think about others and not just ourselves.

Q: How did you get the vaccine?