WATCH NOW: Members of Racine Police talk about getting the COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH NOW: Members of Racine Police talk about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The Journal Times met with Sgt. Kevin Sell and Lt. Jessie Metoyer of the Racine Police Department Thursday to talk about getting their COVID-19 vaccines. They both received their vaccines Thursday morning through the City of Racine Health Department.

Q: Why did you get the vaccine?

Sgt. Kevin Sell: Today I decided to get the COVID vaccine, first of all, for my family. I think it’s really important to try and not bring this virus home and get them sick. Also for my community, because I don’t want to be spreading this virus to anybody I come into contact with through my job, or even my coworkers as well. I want to be a part of the solution to try and end this.

Sgt. Kevin Sell

Sell

Lt. Jessie Metoyer: I got my vaccine today, which was the first day that we were able to through the police department. I got my vaccine because of my family members, but also because I think it’s more important to be proactive and helping the rest of our community. A lot of people who are compromised and aren’t going to be able to get a vaccine and I think it’s important to think about others and not just ourselves.

Lt. Jessie Metoyer

Metoyer

Q: How did you get the vaccine?

Sell: As far as getting the vaccine, it was really easy, set up through the city. They gave us a link. We were able to follow it and sign up. Once we got there, really nice safety precautions were taken. We were able to move quickly through a line and get our vaccine, and it didn’t even hurt. They went through all the safety protocols, gave us all the information we needed to make a good, educated choice and to help end this pandemic.

Metoyer: The process was really simple. We got a link sent to us, signed up for it, went over across the street to the health department and we were in and out. I had to wait a half-hour afterwards. Just after the shot they monitor you for 15 minutes to a half-hour depending on your history and it was very simple.

Q: Have you been experiencing any side effects?

Sell: I’m thankful I haven’t been experiencing any type of side effects. That is something I know a lot of people worry about, but with something like this, I think the benefits greatly outweigh the risk.

Metoyer: No pain, and we’ll see. I don’t have any side effects yet. We get our second shot here in three weeks.

+2
