Watch now: Meet Paolo, the 13-year-old cast as Ralphie in RTG's 'A Christmas Story'

RACINE — The bunny costume. The leg lamp. The repeated cries of “you’ll shoot your eye out.”

Nothing says Christmas quite like “A Christmas Story.”

The Racine Theatre Guild is opening up for its first show in nearly two years with the staged version of the 1983 movie classic about a boy, Ralphie, and his one Christmas wish.

Paolo Wood, 13, an eighth-grade student at Starbuck Middle School, is cast as Ralphie.

He might be nervous about his role as Ralphie, but he’s got the most important part down — he knows what he wants for Christmas.

“A legendary, official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass and this thing that tells time built right into the stock,” he said without hesitation.

How many times does he say that line in the show? Wood said he wasn’t sure.

“A lot,” he laughed.

The role

When Wood takes the stage on opening night, it will not be his first time treading the boards, as they say.

He was introduced to acting in kindergarten when his class staged “The Farmer in the Dell.” Wood took on the role of Old MacDonald.

He really got the acting bug with his first show with the Racine Theatre Guild, “The Wizard of Oz,” where he played a munchkin in the Lollipop Guild.

His cousin, Juliana Garcia Malacara, was auditioning and invited Wood to audition as well.

“She is just an amazing artist,” he said of the cousin known as “Juju” who has been both supportive and inspirational to the young actor.

The two have performed together in several local productions.

Despite his previous experience, in auditioning for “A Christmas Story,” Wood did not actually audition for the part of Ralphie. He auditioned to play one of Ralphie’s friends and did not think he would get to the top part.

He found out about his lead role when he got home from school one day. His mom, who saw the cast list first on Facebook, said, “Guess what … you’re Ralphie.”

He said he was in shock for 10 minutes.

“I was very excited and nervous at the very same time,” he said.

When the shock wore off, he thought, “Well, that’s cool.” And then he was a bit more nervous.

Rehearsal

For Wood, the biggest challenge has not been learning all those lines, but the blocking, the movement of the actor on stage.

“Because I have a lot of places to be, it’s hard to get from one spot to another seamlessly,” he said.

The multi-level set pieces, which includes the famous slide Santa kicks Ralphie down, allows the show to progress without traditional scene changes that can slow down the pacing. However, that also means the actors sometimes have a lot of ground to cover during the show.

As for all those lines to learn, Wood said he does not have as many lines as he thought he would because the show has a narrator who talks for him sometimes.

Even though most any actor will say comedy is harder than drama, Wood said the humor in the show is “my kind of comedy.”

“It’s very funny, and I really like it.”

Wood said he has enjoyed the process and the show has been work, but it’s been a lot of fun, as well. He especially appreciates the people in the production, who are “really cool” and make the process fun.

Balance

In the midst of getting ready for opening night on Dec. 3, Wood still has school and homework.

Wood agreed it was difficult balancing school and the play. He said his secret was to worry about one thing at a time.

One day he thinks about school, and the next day he switches off.

When asked if he was ready, Wood replied, “I hope so. I think I am.” And then he grinned that Ralphie grin. He indeed appeared to be ready.

Reopening

The Racine Theater Guild closed nearly two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some ways, theater is like a lot of other businesses: The guild has to sell enough tickets to cover the cost of producing the play. With social distancing, that represented something of a problem.

In other ways, the theater is unique. While businesses have required face masks for their employees after reopening, that was just not going to work in a live show.

Additionally, theater is not exactly an essential service.

So while other businesses reopened, the Racine Theatre Guild remained closed until the board felt it was safe to reopen with the appropriate protocols in place.

Managing and Artistic Director Doug Instenes said those two years were the longest period of time he went without working on a show in more than 30 years.

He added, “We’re so thrilled to be back. We finally get to create something after two years.”

The Racine Theatre Guild’s presentation of “A Christmas Story” runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19.

For ticket information, visit: racinetheatre.org/production/a-christmas-story.

