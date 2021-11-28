Watch now: Meet Paolo, the 13-year-old cast as Ralphie in RTG's 'A Christmas Story'

He really got the acting bug with his first show with the Racine Theatre Guild, “The Wizard of Oz,” where he played a munchkin in the Lollipop Guild.
His cousin, Juliana Garcia Malacara, was auditioning and invited Wood to audition as well.
“She is just an amazing artist,” he said of the cousin known as “Juju” who has been both supportive and inspirational to the young actor.
The two have performed together in several local productions.
Despite his previous experience, in auditioning for “A Christmas Story,” Wood did not actually audition for the part of Ralphie. He auditioned to play one of Ralphie’s friends and did not think he would get to the top part.
He found out about his lead role when he got home from school one day. His mom, who saw the cast list first on Facebook, said, “Guess what … you’re Ralphie.”
He said he was in shock for 10 minutes.
“I was very excited and nervous at the very same time,” he said.
When the shock wore off, he thought, “Well, that’s cool.” And then he was a bit more nervous.
Rehearsal
For Wood, the biggest challenge has not been learning all those lines, but the blocking, the movement of the actor on stage.
“Because I have a lot of places to be, it’s hard to get from one spot to another seamlessly,” he said.
The multi-level set pieces, which includes the famous slide Santa kicks Ralphie down, allows the show to progress without traditional scene changes that can slow down the pacing. However, that also means the actors sometimes have a lot of ground to cover during the show.
As for all those lines to learn, Wood said he does not have as many lines as he thought he would because the show has a narrator who talks for him sometimes.
Even though most any actor will say comedy is harder than drama, Wood said the humor in the show is “my kind of comedy.”
“It’s very funny, and I really like it.”
Wood said he has enjoyed the process and the show has been work, but it’s been a lot of fun, as well. He especially appreciates the people in the production, who are “really cool” and make the process fun.
Balance
In the midst of getting ready for opening night on Dec. 3, Wood still has school and homework.
Wood agreed it was difficult balancing school and the play. He said his secret was to worry about one thing at a time.
One day he thinks about school, and the next day he switches off.
When asked if he was ready, Wood replied, “I hope so. I think I am.” And then he grinned that Ralphie grin. He indeed appeared to be ready.
Reopening
The Racine Theater Guild closed nearly two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In some ways, theater is like a lot of other businesses: The guild has to sell enough tickets to cover the cost of producing the play. With social distancing, that represented something of a problem.
In other ways, the theater is unique. While businesses have required face masks for their employees after reopening, that was just not going to work in a live show.
Additionally, theater is not exactly an essential service.
So while other businesses reopened, the Racine Theatre Guild remained closed until the board felt it was safe to reopen with the appropriate protocols in place.
Managing and Artistic Director Doug Instenes said those two years were the longest period of time he went without working on a show in more than 30 years.
He added, “We’re so thrilled to be back. We finally get to create something after two years.”
The Racine Theatre Guild’s presentation of “A Christmas Story” runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19.
Samantha Sustachek, left, plays Maria and Bob Benson, right, plays Capt. Von Trapp in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music." The children, left to right, are Alayna Jensen, who plays Gretl; Isabel Young, who plays Marta; Evelyn Alumbreros, who plays Brigitta; Ethan Wilkins, who plays Kurt; Maddy Hansen, who plays Louisa; Luke Cloherty, who plays Friedrich; and Talia Engstrom, who plays Liesl.
Racine County is home to four theater companies, so you don't have to go too far to get a live theater experience such the Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music" shown here. These theater companies include:
Racine Theatre Guild: RTG is a community theater that provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages. RTG annually offers a season of eight main-stage plays and musicals, Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz Series and Comedy Tonight.
Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre: The Over Our Head Players operate the Sixth Street Theatre in Downtown Racine. OOHPs is a non-profit organization of volunteer theatrical talent that produces Theatre/Schmeatre and hosts the annual Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival,
Penguin Players is one of the few true cabaret style performance groups in Wisconsin and perform at the Eagles Club in Racine.
The Burlington Haylofters, a community theater group, was developed to promote the theatrical arts. They perform at the Malt House Theater.
The Racine Theatre Guild's presentation of the classic musical "The Sound of Music" runs Dec. 5-21.
'The Sound of Music'
Samantha Sustachek, left, plays Maria and Tammy Zeller, right, plays Mother Abbess in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music."
'The Sound of Music'
Samantha Sustachek, left, plays Maria and Tammy Zeller, right, plays Mother Abbess in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music."
'The Sound of Music'
Samantha Sustachek, left, plays Maria and Bob Benson, right, plays Capt. Von Trapp in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music." The children, left to right, are Alayna Jensen, who plays Gretl; Isabel Young, who plays Marta; Evelyn Alumbreros, who plays Brigitta; Ethan Wilkins, who plays Kurt; Maddy Hansen, who plays Louisa; Luke Cloherty, who plays Friedrich; and Talia Engstrom, who plays Liesl.
'The Sound of Music'
Samantha Sustachek, middle, plays Maria as she sings to Talia Engstrom, seated, who plays Liesl, in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music."
'The Sound of Music'
Samantha Sustachek, left, plays Maria and Ethan Wilkins, right, plays Kurt in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music."
'The Sound of Music'
Ian Joyal, left, plays Rolf, and Talia Engstrom, right, plays Liesl, in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music."
'The Sound of Music'
Samantha Sustachek, middle, plays Maria as children give her a big hug in the Racine Theatre Guild's production of "The Sound of Music."
