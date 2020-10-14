Watch now: Mayor Mason proposes 2021 budget to address racial inequalities

The budget proposal also includes funding for training of the city's workforce to address implicit bias and racial equity. Mason said it was important for the workforce to understand the impacts of systemic and institutional racism and to foster a diverse workforce.

Mason continued and said the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform -- started last year following the killing of George Floyd -- is making progress. He said the results of the summer-long effort to engage with the community and develop recommendations about use-of-force and resident oversight will be presented to the council in early November.

The 2021 budget proposes funding so that the Police and Fire Commission may conduct investigations into police conduct independently. The mayor said the administration of the PFC has been moved into the city's HR Department, and out of the RPD, to help ensure the commission's independence.

The mayor also spoke about the importance of the work done by the RPD and the need to support the well-being of the city's officers. The 2021 budget proposes to add a mental health specialist for the RPD, a position which had previously been contracted.

As for the spending side of the budget, despite the economic consequences of the pandemic, the budget will balance and services will be maintained.