Watch now: Mayor Mason proposes 2021 budget to address racial inequalities

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason began the city's 2021 budget process by proposing a social plan, which seeks to address racial inequities, balanced with a plan to keep spending in check while maintaining services in a tough economy.
Mason addressed the City Council and public on Wednesday in an overview of the 2021 budget, which will be under discussion over the next couple of weeks.
As he promised during the state of the city address, Mason carved out a portion of the budget to reflect the prioritization of addressing historic inequities.
"To be clear, racial inequities and disparities are county-wide challenges that require county-wide solutions," Mason said. "However, while I'm your mayor, the city will do everything we can to improve and increase minority homeownership, health outcomes, high school graduation rates, financial resiliency, and quality rental housing."
Mason went on to say the path forward to a more equitable city would require "creativity, partnerships, and realignment of resources." He added there would be difficult conversations and decision-making in the future.
"However, if we care about creating an equitable city for all of our residents, we have a moral imperative to act," Mason said. "And we have to work with partners in the public and private sector to help pay for it."
The first issue he proposed to address are the alarming disparities in health outcomes among communities of color, as demonstrated during the pandemic.
To address the disparity, the mayor proposed that funds be allocated in the 2021-2022 capital improvement plan for the planning stages of a stand-alone health center on the vacant block just north of Julian Thomas.
The mayor noted the Racine Community Health Center, at Julian Thomas Elementary School, which will open in 2021, was always meant to be temporary until a new stand-alone center was built.
The plan also envisions a new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"In partnership with RUSD's community school model, this presents an exciting opportunity to re-imagine the Lincoln-King neighborhood as a dynamic place where residents can learn, play, work, stay healthy and prosper," Mason said.
Among the other proposals, the city intends to launch the Racine Empowerment Center, in partnership with Housing Resources, Inc. and other community partners, to provide free, professional financial counseling with a goal of reducing personal debt, improving personal savings, with an end goal of increasing home ownership.
Additionally, a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies will allow the expansion of the YMCA Southwest WI's adult high school diploma program.
The budget proposal also includes funding for training of the city's workforce to address implicit bias and racial equity. Mason said it was important for the workforce to understand the impacts of systemic and institutional racism and to foster a diverse workforce.
Mason continued and said the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform -- started last year following the killing of George Floyd -- is making progress. He said the results of the summer-long effort to engage with the community and develop recommendations about use-of-force and resident oversight will be presented to the council in early November.
The 2021 budget proposes funding so that the Police and Fire Commission may conduct investigations into police conduct independently. The mayor said the administration of the PFC has been moved into the city's HR Department, and out of the RPD, to help ensure the commission's independence.
The mayor also spoke about the importance of the work done by the RPD and the need to support the well-being of the city's officers. The 2021 budget proposes to add a mental health specialist for the RPD, a position which had previously been contracted.
As for the spending side of the budget, despite the economic consequences of the pandemic, the budget will balance and services will be maintained.
There are, however, several long-term financial issues that will need to e addressed soon, including the rising cost of health insurance for city employees, and the repairs needed to fix the damage done to the lakefront during a storm at the beginning of the year.
- In summary, the city's proposed operational budget is $84.2 million, an increase of less than 1 percent. The operational budget relates to the operating levy, the largest of which is the general fund.
- The spending portion of the budget that does not necessarily receive funds from the levy, including the regional water and wastewater utilities, has been set at $233.9 million.
- The property tax mill rate will drop slightly from 14.93 to 14.89 per thousand.
- The city's debt will decrease from nearly $94 million to $91.4 million.
- The number of city employees will be reduced through attrition by 24.
- City employees will receive a 1 percent wage increase for non-represented employees.
The major explained it was necessary to think creatively in order to continue providing services with less staff. As one example, the council will consider a proposal to merge City Development and the assessor's office into one department.
The budget process continues next week.
