WATCH NOW: Mayor delivers address in person as City Council meets again for the first time since the pandemic

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason addressed the Racine City Council and members of the public Tuesday evening in the first live meeting the city has had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“It is good to be together in person for the first time in more than a year,” he said.
The mayor expressed his gratitude to city workers, the City Council, and essential workers for their dedication during a difficult year.
He also had a message for city residents: “I thank the Racine residents for the honor and privilege of being your mayor. I wake up every single day thinking about how to improve this city that we all love.”
The mayor covered three major areas during the address: the American Rescue Plan Act funds and how they might be used; the ongoing pandemic; and the ongoing effort to create a more equitable Racine.
ARPA funds
Mason was particularly excited about ARPA, passed by Congress, and signed by President Joe Biden into law on March 11. The city’s portion is anticipated to be nearly $45 million.
“Without it, the city would be considering substantial cuts in city services,” Mason said. “With it, we can stabilize our city budget and invest in our community priorities.”
The mayor called the ARPA the “most significant piece of legislation passed since the New Deal.”
Mason added: “The ARPA is a lifeline to the city and our residents after more than a year of economic hardships caused by the pandemic.”
The pandemic
After 16 months, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the city.
Mason reflected on how far the city has come while acknowledging there is a way to go before residents are back to normal.
“Every day I am both proud and astonished by how incredibly resilient this city and our residents are,” Mason said. “While this last year was hard for so many reasons, many really positive things have happened.”
He pointed out that people are “gathering and interacting” again.
“It is like the city is coming back to life,” he said.
While COVID infection rates are as low as they’ve been during the pandemic, Mason expressed concern that the infection rate was ticking up again and that variants, such as the delta variant, have proven to be more infectious than the original.
He said there were a number of ways to get vaccinated and hoped people would take advantage of them.
He told the audience that presently more than 97% of those dying from COVID are unvaccinated.
Equality
Mason returned to the subject of a more equitable Racine multiple times, quoting himself as a candidate for mayor promising to address some of the structural racial barriers that have kept communities of color from prospering at the same rate as those in white communities.
“As a candidate for mayor,” he said, “I was challenged to appoint community members that more accurately reflected the diversity of the city to our boards, committees, and commissions.”
Some progress has been made:
- The rate of women appointees climbed from 33% to 52%.
- The rate of Black appointees more than doubled from 12% to 33%.
- The rate of Latinx also doubled, from 4% to 11%.
Additionally, the mayor said the city was actively recruiting “LGBTQ neighbors to serve on the boards of AAHRC, Police and Fire Commission, the library, and Parks Boards.”
“These governing bodies are better for their diversity and inclusion,” the mayor said. “The recommendations they make to my office and to the council are better informed, more inclusive, and bring a wider variety of experiences to our public discourses.”
However, as he has in the past, the mayor expressed concern the city’s workforce does not quite look like the city it serves. He commented on the substantial number of retirements in the past year and the need for the city to rebuild some foundations of its workforce.
“It does create an excellent opportunity to encourage more residents and more diverse applicants to consider working for us,” Mason observed.
He added the city’s goal was to have an Equitable Workforce Plan by the end of the year, in a process would be conducted in a transparent way.
Further, he reminded those listening that the city has convened the first internal Racial Equity Leadership Team, “which has gone through initial training on racial equity thanks to a partnership with Results for America and the National League of Cities.”
Even the way he prioritizes funds from the American Rescue Plan is reflective of the plan to address structural inequities.
He said the areas the city would continue to address to improve outcomes included: minority homeownership, health care, high school graduation rates, financial resiliency and quality housing.
Other remarks
Mason also addressed some environmental goals the city is working to attain, including reducing its carbon footprint.
He addressed the importance of making high-speed WiFi available to more people.
Lastly, Mason spoke of the necessity of addressing evictions and foreclosures before people became homeless.