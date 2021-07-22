WATCH NOW: Mayor delivers address in person as City Council meets again for the first time since the pandemic

The mayor called the ARPA the “most significant piece of legislation passed since the New Deal.”

Mason added: “The ARPA is a lifeline to the city and our residents after more than a year of economic hardships caused by the pandemic.”

The pandemic

After 16 months, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the city.

Mason reflected on how far the city has come while acknowledging there is a way to go before residents are back to normal.

“Every day I am both proud and astonished by how incredibly resilient this city and our residents are,” Mason said. “While this last year was hard for so many reasons, many really positive things have happened.”

He pointed out that people are “gathering and interacting” again.

“It is like the city is coming back to life,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While COVID infection rates are as low as they’ve been during the pandemic, Mason expressed concern that the infection rate was ticking up again and that variants, such as the delta variant, have proven to be more infectious than the original.