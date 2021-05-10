RACINE — The Racine Police Department has a new chief at the helm.

Maurice Robinson was sworn in Monday afternoon during a ceremony at City Hall. His wife, Donna Robinson, who is also a peace officer, had the honor of pinning on his RPD badge.

After the ceremony, he spoke for a few minutes about his new home and growing fondness for the area, especially the view and sound of Lake Michigan.

Robinson said he was especially appreciative of the warm welcome he and his wife have received, not only in the department but also in the community.

‘What we can provide’

Robinson took the opportunity to outline some of his most immediate goals.

He said his top priority was to get to know the different neighborhoods.

“What we’re providing and what we can provide that’s not necessarily police resources,” Robinson said. “There’s some very bright people in this department who have ideas that are not directly related to policing but can help us make for a better Racine — and that’s what we want to try and do.”

He identified communication as an important factor in maintaining trust between the community and the police department.

“It’s a small department, and that’s one of the things that I think is helpful because of the ability to build relationships — especially since some of the staff have grown up here,” he said.

Mayor Cory Mason was on hand to welcome Chief Robinson.

“The role of policing is so important to our community, to keep people safe and free from crime,” he said. “And, no doubt, this has been a challenging time for policing, with diminishing budgets and a national narrative that is very difficult.”

Mason noted the RPD has been an example to other departments attempting to implement what the RPD has long done to build relationships, trust and confidence with the community.

Robinson comes to Racine from the Cincinnati Police Department, where since starting there in 2002 he had risen from patrol officer to commander of the criminal investigation division. Robinson was picked by the Police and Fire Commission to become the city’s newest chief on March 13, but had not been expected to start until the middle of May to allow him time to move from Ohio to Racine.

He is replacing Art Howell, Racine’s first African American chief, who retired at the end of March.

