WATCH NOW: #MaskUpRacine launched | Teen has made 10,000 masks as she encourages her peers to #MaskUp

RACINE — When the pandemic first broke out, Srisupraja Kandrakota, a 16-year-old avid volunteer from Kenosha, was looking for ways to help out her community.
Then, she found Rebel Reform, the social outreach extension of Rebel Converting, a Saukville-based company that makes and distributes cleaning wipes.
Rebel Reform, whose mission is to help local efforts across various communities, started up the campaign #MaskUpMKE — an ever-present hashtag and sign in the Milwaukee community online and around the city — to raise awareness in wearing masks when leaving home. More can be learned about that effort at maskupmke.org.
Kandrakota received materials from Rebel Reform to assemble 10,000 masks, a feat which took her 180 hours and was the kickstarter for #MaskUpRacine, the local extension of the effort.
“#MaskUpRacine is aimed at teens to encourage mask-wearing and help stop the spread of COVID,” said Sandie Talbot, volunteer, in an email.
Mahogany Gallery at 1422 Washington Avenue in Uptown Racine was the host of a press conference Tuesday that recognized Kandrakota and gave a platform for three Racine teens to share their experiences with COVID-19.
As a part of the younger generation, Kandrakota said her role is to spread awareness to her peers to wear their masks. She saw assembling the masks as “fulfilling my responsibility.”
“If we start now,” Kandrakota said, referring to her peers, “we can start to bring positive change for the future.”
WATCH NOW: #MaskUpRacine launch PSA
Teens look forward safe in-person school
Three teens from Park High School shared why they care about being safe — like social distancing, hand sanitizing, and masking up — during the pandemic. Park High students are due to return to classrooms next month as Racine Unified is expected to no longer be almost entirely virtual with its educational offerings.
Anthony Taylor said he saw how COVID-19 affected his mother and her coworkers, who work in a high-contact environment.
Miracle “Lovee” Holmes said not being able to be with friends or extended family was hard.
“It really isolated us,” she said. “I’m doing everything in my power to be masked."
Jaylyn Herrington said it’s been difficult for his family to get jobs amid the pandemic, and it’s been even harder for him to look into going to college without face-to-face support.
“It’s basically just being independent,” Herrington said.
Herrington said he was skeptical of the coronavirus when the pandemic initially began. Then he caught COVID-19 and survived it.
“I didn’t believe it until I got it,” he said. “Now I mask up.”
Other voices
Dr. Zeno Franco from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee said teens play a critical role, especially in communities of color, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“The virus does not discriminate,” Franco said, mentioning people of color are more likely to get COVID-19 due to several factors, including racism.
According for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, factors that put people of color in increased risk of contracting COVID-19 include discrimination, access to health care, occupation, educational, socioeconomic gaps and housing.
The CDC recommends staying connected and supporting communities of color to ensure they’re getting the help they need during the pandemic.
“We want to activate teens to stay masked up until we get more communities vaccinated,” Franco said.
Karen Dotson — program director for the All of Us program at the Medical College of Wisconsin (a program by the National Institute of Health which uses research to help improve health care) and a member of the Kiwanis Club — said the campaign will help “educate young people about healthy behavior.”
Jessica Safransky Schacht, chief operations officer at the United Way of Racine, recognized the teens for their initiative. Despite her concerns about the world today, she said, “I look at young people and I know we’ll be okay.”
Scott Terry, owner of Mahogany Gallery, said he was glad to host the press conference.
“If I can add one more element to help the community, give back, I’m always willing to,” Terry said.
Loretta Kryshak, who spearheads Rebel Reform, was also in attendance and awarded Kandrakota $500 for her efforts, which will go toward her college fund.