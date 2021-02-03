WATCH NOW: #MaskUpRacine launched | Teen has made 10,000 masks as she encourages her peers to #MaskUp

Miracle “Lovee” Holmes said not being able to be with friends or extended family was hard.

“It really isolated us,” she said. “I’m doing everything in my power to be masked."

Jaylyn Herrington said it’s been difficult for his family to get jobs amid the pandemic, and it’s been even harder for him to look into going to college without face-to-face support.

“It’s basically just being independent,” Herrington said.

Herrington said he was skeptical of the coronavirus when the pandemic initially began. Then he caught COVID-19 and survived it.

“I didn’t believe it until I got it,” he said. “Now I mask up.”

Other voices

Dr. Zeno Franco from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee said teens play a critical role, especially in communities of color, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The virus does not discriminate,” Franco said, mentioning people of color are more likely to get COVID-19 due to several factors, including racism.