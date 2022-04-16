Watch Now: 'March Forth to Earth Day' group shows appreciation for water

Local Indigenous women Amy Maack, left, and Jamie Slater-Spangler prepare for a water blessing ceremony on Friday at Zoo Beach in Racine. The ceremony was a part of March Forth to Earth Day.
The Rev. Darrin Utley from the First Presbyterian Church of Racine speaks at Friday's event.
Newly elected Racine County Board supervisor Tom Rutkowski speaks at Friday's event.
Jamillah Jallow, a 16-year old sophomore at Walden III High School, a part of the Walden Green School and a newly-appointed intern to the Racine County Youth in Governance program, speaks Friday at Zoo Beach.
Amy Maack and Jamie Slater-Spangler stand on Zoo Beach overlooking Lake Michigan on Friday. Maack and Slater-Spangler conducted a traditional Indigenous water blessing ceremony.
RACINE— Local environmental activists gathered Friday at Zoo Beach to celebrate earth, wind and water.
March Forth to Earth Day is a collective of more than 65 groups and almost 300 individual endorsers working across Wisconsin. The collective has scheduled eight weekly events on Fridays leading up to April 22, Earth Day.
A traditional water blessing ceremony, conducted by local Indigenous women Amy Maack and Jamie Slater-Spangler, took place at the beach. The ritual is said to honor the gift of water, as many cultures consider it a spiritual, nurturing force in addition to a life-giving resource.
After the ceremony, several people spoke about the importance of water, especially that of Lake Michigan. Speakers included the Rev. Darrin Utley from the First Presbyterian Church of Racine, newly elected Racine County Board supervisor Tom Rutkowski and Jamillah Jallow, a 16-year old sophomore at Walden III High School, a part of the Walden Green School and a newly-appointed intern to the Racine County Youth In Governance program.
