Watch now: Maple Leaf Farms rejects PETA's claims of 'painful and cruel' practices

KANSASVILLE — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the pro-veganism animal rights organization, has released a video March 22 of live day-old male ducklings being dropped into a macerator and killed at a Kansasville duck hatchery.

The practice is legal and is actually encouraged by regulators. But it is among the commonplace actions of which the grocery-shopping public is often unaware.

The March 22 report is part of an ongoing series of investigations PETA has undertaken to expose what it alleges constitutes false advertising from companies that claim to humanely treat animals.

PETA is accusing the operator of the Kansasville facility, Maple Leaf Farms, of misleading advertising. Maple Leaf’s promotional materials include phrases like “humanely raised” and “free to roam,” but do not mention the routine killing of newborn ducklings; the words “macerator” and “maceration” and “macerate” do not appear on its website.

Claim and counterclaim

According to PETA: “There’s no question that grinding up animals while they’re conscious is painful and cruel. But most state laws specifically exempt what are considered standard agricultural practices. And throwing ducklings and baby chickens into these machines is part and parcel of the poultry industry.”

These claims are disputed by Maple Leaf Farms and veterinary groups.

In a statement issued to The Journal Times, Maple Leaf Farms says it follows the “approved methods of humane euthanasia throughout operations including hatcheries” from the nonprofit American Veterinary Medical Association.

According to AVMA, “Physical methods that destroy or render nonfunctional the brain regions responsible for cortical integration — e.g., gunshot, captive bolt, cerebral electrocution, blunt force trauma, maceration — produce instantaneous unconsciousness.”

AVMA describes maceration as the “a use of a specially designed mechanical apparatus having rotating blades or projections, causes immediate fragmentation and death of poultry up to 72 hours old and embryonated eggs.” AVMA says that “macerators for euthanasia of chicks, poults (baby turkeys), and pipped eggs indicates that death by maceration in poultry up to 72 hours old occurs immediately with minimal pain and distress.”

Maple Leaf Farms' statement continued: "Some birds are sick or unhealthy when they hatch and are unable to survive. Trained staff carefully inspects hatches to identify and humanely euthanize these birds to prevent unnecessary pain and suffering.

"Maple Leaf Farms operations undergo annual audits by a third-party Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization auditor each year to ensure we are adhering to approved standards. Our company routinely explores peer-reviewed scientific studies and works with animal scientists and veterinarians to evaluate and implement best practices with animal care and handling, worker safety and sustainability as our focus.”

Meat industry

Indiana-based Maple Leaf Farms is the largest producer of duck meat in the U.S.

According to the Department of Agriculture, 27 million ducks are slaughtered annually for meat in the U.S.

Maple Leaf Farms reports it produces 15 million ducks for meat a year across North America.

In most large-scale poultry producing operations, nearly all male ducklings (as well as chicks) are killed within hours or days of hatching, as male ducks and hens provide little-to-no use in the egg industry, and both male and female birds can be turned into poultry.

Until about five years ago, it was impossible to determine the sex of a chick prior to hatching. And the technology that allows for the sexing (yes that is the real term) of the chick before it hatches is patented and not widespread.

As The Guardian newspaper reported in December 2018: "The world’s first ever no-kill eggs are now on sale in Berlin after German scientists found an easy way to determine a chick’s sex before it hatches, in a breakthrough that could put an end to the annual live shredding of billions of male chicks worldwide."

As such, in the food industry, nearly all ducklings and chicks must be hatched before hatcheries decide if they should be raised or killed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.