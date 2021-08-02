Watch now: Man takes message of love to Racine's streets

RACINE — Travel near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on a hot summer’s afternoon and you may see Edward Johnson and his cardboard sign.
For your amusement while you wait for the green light, he will flip the sign high into the air and catch it — several times — with a showman’s style.
When he is sure he has your attention, he’ll flash the sign with its message: Love one another.
For years, Johnson said, he has been at this intersection, selling ice-cold water and soda. He has some snacks as well.
But a few years back, he said, he decided to add something to his sign.
“It was really devastating to know there was people tearing up the city that I love so much,” he said.
So he decided to have his own demonstration with a positive message of love.
“That’s all it really is — it’s about loving one another,” he said. “Love covers a multitude of sins, as the Scripture says.”
His second sign says: “Pray and Love and not hate.”
“That’s the energy that I want to promote,” Johnson added. “When I am out here on my corner, there’s nothing but love when I’m out here.”
He said his message of love is his service to his community.
“Everybody has to do their part,” Johnson said. “And one of those things is, if we love one another, that’s one less person that’s hating out here in the world.
“So that’s the energy that I want to promote and push when I’m out here with my sign.”
His hope is that someone might see the sign as they drive by and will be inspired.
Summer gig
Selling drinks and snacks on the corner is Johnson’s summer gig.
He said every year he gets his 11-year-old twin boys, Jacob and Judah, for a part of the summer, so he quits whatever he is doing to devote all his time and energy to his kids.
He said the three of them sell the beverages and snacks, which allows them to be together 24/7.
Johnson said the most important thing was the time they have together but his kids are also “learning how to earn the right way.”
“Hopefully, when they get old enough they can come out here on their own, and I won’t have to stand out here with them,” he said with a laugh.