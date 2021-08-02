Watch now: Man takes message of love to Racine's streets

“Everybody has to do their part,” Johnson said. “And one of those things is, if we love one another, that’s one less person that’s hating out here in the world.

“So that’s the energy that I want to promote and push when I’m out here with my sign.”

His hope is that someone might see the sign as they drive by and will be inspired.

Summer gig

Selling drinks and snacks on the corner is Johnson’s summer gig.

He said every year he gets his 11-year-old twin boys, Jacob and Judah, for a part of the summer, so he quits whatever he is doing to devote all his time and energy to his kids.

He said the three of them sell the beverages and snacks, which allows them to be together 24/7.

Johnson said the most important thing was the time they have together but his kids are also “learning how to earn the right way.”

“Hopefully, when they get old enough they can come out here on their own, and I won’t have to stand out here with them,” he said with a laugh.

