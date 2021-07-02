Watch now: Main Street reopens after masonry collapse; scaffolding erected; 4th Fest to be unaffected

RACINE — After the stone façade of a historic Downtown building on the corner of Fifth Street and Main Street fell approximately 30 feet early Thursday morning, crews set to work cleaning up the debris Thursday and erected scaffolding over the sidewalk Friday morning.
Main Street had fully reopened by around 11 a.m. Friday; portions of Fifth Street and Main Street were closed throughout the day Thursday.
As of Friday morning, Fifth Street had also partially reopened so vehicles could exit Monument Square. It did remain closed to traffic entering from Main Street or Wisconsin Avenue.
City Spokesman Shannon Powell said that Fourth of July celebrations, particularly the 4th Fest of Greater Racine parade scheduled for Monday, should be unaffected.
“We’re not changing the parade route at all to go around the block or something like that,” Powell said.
While the exact cause of the crumbling façade remains unknown, Brian Zilagyi of Corporate Contractors, Inc., pointed to aging mortar.
Ken Plaski, Racine’s chief building inspector, estimated that the fallen masonry had been put on the brick façade about 100 years ago while Mt. Royal Property Management Co., which owns the building, said the building itself is 134 years old, having been built in 1887, according to its website.