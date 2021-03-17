 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Lyft vehicle with a mother and her 3-year-old in back seat flipped in hit-and-run on Villa Street
top story

Watch Now: Lyft vehicle with a mother and her 3-year-old in back seat flipped in hit-and-run on Villa Street

Rollover on 11th and Villa

A man prepares to flip a Lyft vehicle back onto its wheels after a hit-and-run Wednesday at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets in Racine.

 Journal Times staff

RACINE — A Nissan SUV operating as a Lyft rideshare vehicle was struck, causing it to flip upside down, in a hit-and-run at about noon Wednesday at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets just south of Downtown Racine.

There were three occupants in the Nissan. It was eastbound on Villa Street when it was clipped on its passenger side by another vehicle that skipped the stop sign going south on 11th Street, according to the driver of the Nissan.

Jaia Rush and her 3-year-old son were the passengers of the Nissan that got struck.

“Another driver ran the stop sign and hit us,” Rush said.

Rush said the driver got out of the car to check on them, but he then got back into his car and drove off.

“Everyone was telling him, ‘Don’t leave, don’t leave, you can’t leave,’” Rush said.

Rollover on 11th and Villa

Emergency responders occupy the corner of 11th and Villa streets after a hit-and-run left a Nissan SUV that was operating as a Lyft rideshare vehicle upside down.

When the Nissan flipped over, Rush said she remembered thinking, “Get my child out of this car.” The occupants said they were fine and did not sustain any major injuries.

The Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department responded to the call. Officers at the scene declined to comment.

Rollover on 11th and Villa

A Nissan SUV that was operating as a Lyft vehicle is prepared to be towed away Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets in Racine.
