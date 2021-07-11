CALEDONIA — John Stanley Pioro turned 100 years old on Wednesday. He did not celebrate quietly.

There were honking horns, blaring sirens and cheering community members who made sure the celebration could be heard miles from his residence on 6 Mile Road.

Born in 1921, Pioro is an Army Air Force veteran who served from Nov. 4, 1942, to Nov. 25, 1945, the bulk of that time during World War II. Family members contacted the Racine County Veterans Services office for ideas on how to celebrate Pioro’s centennial milestone.

As a surprise, the veterans’ office threw Pioro a car parade on his birthday.

“He doesn’t like to be recognized,” said Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zach Zdroik, also a veteran. “I get it. A lot of us don’t. In the world of superhero movies, this is just one way to honor the heroes who live among us.”

Despite the rain the county received Wednesday afternoon, dozens of vehicles participated in the parade, including the Caledonia Fire and Rescue Department, the Caledonia Police Department, the American Legion and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Riders.

Parade participants rolled their windows, sang “Happy Birthday” to Pioro, waved American flags and thanked him for his service. Some participants said they’d even see Pioro, who is active for someone his age, later.

They all waved to Pioro, who waved back while sitting on his all-terrain vehicle.

Seeing everyone come together to celebrate Pioro’s 100th birthday “shows the strength of the veteran community,” Zdroik said.

Zdroik added: “When I started in 2017, I didn’t realize how strong it was. We always come together, no matter what’s going on.”

Before the parade, Pioro was honored with a plaque of the American flag specially made for him by a local veteran. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson were present to give Pioro the flag.

