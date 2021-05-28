Watch Now: Local Marine veteran shares why he quit his day job to pursue barbecuing passion

WIND POINT — Everyone remembers their first real-deal charcoal grill. For Greg Fischer, it was a Weber grill he’d gotten in 2010.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
“I’ve always had a passion for barbecue and grilling, but it was the first time I’d really started getting into it,” said Fischer, a 37-year-old who served in the Marine Corps from 2002-06. “Over the past decade, I’ve been refining my process and learning all about it.”
When the pandemic hit, Fischer decided to take his passion and “go all in.” He left a corporate job at a financial services company and started Burn Pit BBQ in August 2020.
Burn Pit makes all-natural seasonings, rubs and sauces for grilling and cooking meats. It also sells grill master-themed apparel. The names of Burn Pit’s products are references to military terms, such as Fire in the Hole, Pogey Bait (a term for sweets or candy given to soldiers) and Ground Pounder (slang for infantry soldiers).
Greg Fischer is the founder of Burn Pit BBQ, a Wind Point-based veteran-owned business specializing in barbecue sauce, seasonings and rubs.
Starting off
Barbecuing appealed to Fischer because it’s all trial and error. “That’s the beauty of grilling and barbecuing,” Fischer said. “You can always go back and do it again.”
Fischer said he started the business off in his kitchen, in his home in Wind Point. Before owning a business became a prospect, Fischer and his sons, Everett and Crosby, would make rubs and sauces to give away as Christmas gifts.
“That’s where we got the idea,” Fischer said. “We got really good feedback from people using them.”
Fischer partnered with Ben Kreple, co-founder of Burn Pit, who comes from a military family.
Fischer said he had been unhappy working his corporate job. His wife, Becky, who works in mental health and wellness, noticed that.
He said she helped support him and make plans for the family to be financially supported under the new business.
Opening during the pandemic also gave Fischer the opportunity to cater to an audience of people who wanted to get outside and get grilling.
“We can be a resource for them by providing recipes and content, and then eventually developing some products that maybe they would want to use,” Fischer said.
‘Battle buddy’ for business-owning vets
Fischer also worked with the Wisconsin Veterans Business Outreach Center, a program dedicated to aiding veterans interested in starting or growing their small businesses.
Dan Newberry, co-director of the Wisconsin VBOC, said Fischer was the first client he helped.
“When he first started his business ... everyone was like, ‘I don’t know if you should do this,’ “ Newberry said. “I simply asked him, ‘How can I help?’ “
Newberry held a consultation with Fischer about what he wanted his business to be. He also helped Fischer build his marketing skills, teaching him about e-commerce and how to utilize social media.
VBOC helps veterans understand they have “the skills, grit and tenacity to own their own business,” Newberry said.
According to the U.S. Census, approximately 9.15% of businesses in the U.S. are veteran-owned; just shy of 9% of businesses in Racine County are owned by veterans.
“When you’re in the military, you find a battle buddy to bounce ideas off of,” Newberry said. “VBOC is like your battle buddy.”
Supporting other veterans
May is Military Appreciation Month. For Fischer and Burn Pit BBQ, the effort is always there to support veterans and military families.
Burn Pit BBQ hosted a fundraiser for Fisher House of Wisconsin, which provides housing accommodations for families who have service members receiving care at the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Fischer served three separate combat deployments during his time in the Marine Corps.
As a veteran who owns his own small business, Fischer said he hopes to inspire other veterans and show them they can work for themselves — especially with the skills they have.
“They take charge, they’re not afraid of taking risks. But at the same time, they accomplish the mission,” Fischer said. “Starting your own business or being entrepreneur can be something that they look at.”