WATCH NOW: Local couple's TikTok to be featured on CBS show

Children, COVID-19 spur interest in TikTok

Both natives of Kenosha and engaged in March, Gudmundson relocated to Racine County when she was 19, while Carnevale relocated from Milwaukee to Racine County last year.

Gudmundson works as a registered nurse at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Carnevale is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Gudmundson credits the persistence of her 12-year-old daughter Evie, coupled with the state-mandated March-May Safer At Home order, for introducing her to TikTok, a social networking service used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3-15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3-60 seconds.

“My oldest daughter had been wanting me to get on TikTok for awhile,” Gudmundon recalled. “She kept saying, ‘Mom, you could be TikTok famous. You could be one of those famous TikTok moms.’ I just kept brushing it off.”

But during the nearly two-month statewide COVID lockdown, finding herself with a lot of free time at home on her hands, Gudmunson decided to explore TikTok and quickly became immersed in making short videos. Her fiancé needed a bit more convincing, but quickly became immersed as well.