WATCH NOW: Local couple's TikTok to be featured on CBS show

MOUNT PLEASANT — A spur-of-the-moment June 27 TikTok video has propelled one Racine County couple into the national spotlight, garnering nearly one million online views and catching the attention of the producers of “The Greatest #AtHome Videos,” hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS hit comedy “The Neighborhood.”
The TikTok video “Friday Night Door Party at Our Place,” produced by Mount Pleasant residents Emily Gudmundson, 32, and her fiancé, Oreste Carnevale, 48, airs tonight at 7 p.m. on Milwaukee CBS affiliate WDJT-TV 58. The video can also be viewed online at bit.ly/2PxQsN4.
@emilyjox4
Friday night door party at our place 😄. ##over30 ##over40 ##couples♬ Havana Cover - itzchompa
“It was a shock,” Gudmundson told The Journal Times on Thursday of the video’s selection for national broadcast. “I didn’t seek out CBS. CBS messaged me on Instagram on Monday. At first I was like, ‘Is this for real?’ It’s exciting that they’re going to play our TikTok on national TV.”
“The Greatest #AtHome Videos,” which started airing four new specials on July 24, celebrates the latest crop of viral home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences of social distancing over the past few months. In May, CBS aired “The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos,” also hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which featured video moments created during our communal quarantine, providing a snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time in history.
Children, COVID-19 spur interest in TikTok
Both natives of Kenosha and engaged in March, Gudmundson relocated to Racine County when she was 19, while Carnevale relocated from Milwaukee to Racine County last year.
Gudmundson works as a registered nurse at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Carnevale is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Gudmundson credits the persistence of her 12-year-old daughter Evie, coupled with the state-mandated March-May Safer At Home order, for introducing her to TikTok, a social networking service used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3-15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3-60 seconds.
“My oldest daughter had been wanting me to get on TikTok for awhile,” Gudmundon recalled. “She kept saying, ‘Mom, you could be TikTok famous. You could be one of those famous TikTok moms.’ I just kept brushing it off.”
But during the nearly two-month statewide COVID lockdown, finding herself with a lot of free time at home on her hands, Gudmunson decided to explore TikTok and quickly became immersed in making short videos. Her fiancé needed a bit more convincing, but quickly became immersed as well.
“During quarantine I got into TikTok,” Gudmundson said. “It’s a fun thing to do. It almost makes you feel like a kid again. It’s like playing pretend. It’s a fun, imaginative thing to pass the time and have fun. On this particular night, I wanted him to make a TikTok with me before we went to bed. We found some music and the next thing I know we’re swinging from the doors. It just happened.”
Set to a short clip of music entitled “Havana Cover,” Gudmundson and Carnevale kept to the beat with literally home-spun sound effects including knocking on baseboards, flicking light switches and coiled wire door stops, and alternately hanging from a squeaky door as it swayed back and forth.
“It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment type video,” Carnevale recalled. “I didn’t take very long to make. I didn’t think anybody would actually view them. I guess I was wrong. It’s kind of crazy. It’s hard to imagine people watching us do these crazy things. Who knew?”
Under their TikTok username emilyjox4, Gudmundson and Carnevale have made nearly 50 TikTok videos to date, including some involving their children – her three daughters and his three children, two daughters and a son – in what Gudmundson calls a “modern day Brady family.”
“It’s fun to do together,” Carnevale said. “It brings the family together – having fun and making funny videos. It’s been a good thing.”
Surprised by fame
Carnevale said their most popular TikTok video – a comedic view of their 16-year age difference—has garnered more than eight million views, while some of their other popular TikToks have attracted viewership in the 2-3 million range. Their “Friday Night Door Party at Our Place” TikTok selected for broadcast tonight on CBS, posted on June 27, and again on June 28 after the first posting briefly disappeared from TikTok, has attracted nearly one million aggregate views, as well as nearly 4,700 comments and more than a quarter million likes.
Gudmundson is surprised the popularity of their online creations.
“It just kinda came out of nowhere,” she said. “We started TikTok with no followers … and now, in three months, we’re up to 116,000 followers. It happened really quickly.”
While Gudmundson has managed to stay out of the limelight thus far, Carnevale has become something of a local celebrity because of TikTok.
“It’s a little embarrassing, kinda strange I guess,” Carnevale said of his newfound fame, especially at Froedtert. “I really didn’t think anybody would see our TikToks when we did them. It makes for some fun talk at work.”
