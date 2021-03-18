Watch Now: Local Boy Scout steps up to fix staircase at Racine COP House

RACINE — Ean Klemme, 17, has been a Boy Scout since 2009, when he was in first grade. He’s got just one last thing to do before earning his rank as Eagle Scout: a project that gives back to the community.

Klemme has chosen to work on the staircase and back accessible ramp at the Sixth Street/Marty Defatte COP House, 1522 West Sixth St., Racine.

“I just knew I wanted to do something with COP Houses,” said Klemme, a member of local Boy Scout Troop 105.

Community Oriented Policing Houses are outposts where police officers and members of the community can come together to improve the surrounding neighborhood.

Klemme raised about $5,000 to fund the project, seeking donations from his church, Holy Communion Lutheran Church also on Sixth Street, schools, friends and family members. He also had a GoFundMe page where he raised almost $2,000 of the total.

Konner Scott, officer with the Racine Police Department, said the Police Department “really appreciates the help.”

