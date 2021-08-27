Watch now: Local 321, Park High teachers, Rotary install life jackets & throw rings on Racine's beaches

RACINE — There have been four local deaths in Lake Michigan during the summer of 2021.
Trying to prevent the next tragedy before it happens, area organizations worked together to get life jackets and throw rings on North Beach and Zoo Beach for anyone to use.
The effort included Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321 (the union for the Racine Fire Department), the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club, teachers from Park High School and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
Brian Turczynski, who is on the executive board of Local 321 and is a member of the RFD’s dive team, was on hand as the first box of lifesaving water gear rolled out Friday.
“Everybody knows we’ve had a horrible summer,” he said. “We’ve had four deaths this summer along our lakefront.”
Turczynski has been with the RFD for 13 years and does not remember another summer with so many drowning deaths.
He was part of Sunday’s rescue effort of Thomas Walker, a 40-year-old Missouri man who died after rescuing two of his juvenile relatives.
“We just hope that people will use them,” Turczynski said of the new life preserver vests. “Lake Michigan can be very dangerous with the waves and currents.”
Life vests
The project costs was about $10,000. With that, Local 321 was able to purchase 150 life preserver vests and 12 throw rings.
The vests come in three sizes: adults (more than 90 pounds), youth (50-90 pounds) and infants (50 pounds and under).
The life-saving gear will be divided and placed into three large boxes on Racine’s beaches. Two boxes will be placed on North Beach and one at Zoo Beach.
Park project
Currently, there is just one box, built by Greg Kiriaki and Joe Pascucci, teachers at Park High School.
The two will work with students in shop class to construct the other two boxes.
Each box holds about 25 to 30 life preserver vests and will be available from mid-April until mid-October.
Rotarians
The project was made possible through the generosity of the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club.
“Kudos to them for helping us out,” Turczynski said. “Without them, this wouldn’t have come about.”
According to Chris Terry, president of the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club, the organization had some funds “and were trying to figure out some way to help the community.”
“Rotary is an organization that wants to make a difference,” he said. “We’re an organization of impact.”
Terry said he felt better knowing they were acting to help make the beach a safer place, for locals and visitors. Three of the four people who died in the water off of Racine's beaches this summer were not from Racine.
“We want them to know this is a safe place, and we will do what we can to make sure it’s even safer for you,” he concluded.
Availability
The city’s parks department assisted with getting the first box onto North Beach. Visitors will find it along the blue walkway.
Saturday, Aug. 28, is the last day of 2021 for city lifeguards on the beach.