Watch now: Local 321, Park High teachers, Rotary install life jackets & throw rings on Racine's beaches

RACINE — There have been four local deaths in Lake Michigan during the summer of 2021.

Trying to prevent the next tragedy before it happens, area organizations worked together to get life jackets and throw rings on North Beach and Zoo Beach for anyone to use.

The effort included Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321 (the union for the Racine Fire Department), the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club, teachers from Park High School and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

Brian Turczynski, who is on the executive board of Local 321 and is a member of the RFD’s dive team, was on hand as the first box of lifesaving water gear rolled out Friday.

“Everybody knows we’ve had a horrible summer,” he said. “We’ve had four deaths this summer along our lakefront.”

Turczynski has been with the RFD for 13 years and does not remember another summer with so many drowning deaths.

He was part of Sunday’s rescue effort of Thomas Walker, a 40-year-old Missouri man who died after rescuing two of his juvenile relatives.