Watch now: Life in prison for woman convicted of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder

RACINE — The Illinois woman convicted of killing the young housekeeper who lived with her and dumping the body in rural Racine County in 1999 was sentenced on Monday to serve the rest of her life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Linda LaRoche, 67, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide for the murder of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder.

LaRoche was ordered to serve five years for the additional charge of hiding a corpse.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo said she believed LaRoche was jealous of Johnson-Schroeder, who was loved by the family she lived with.

LaRoche had hired Johnson-Schroeder to be a housekeeper after Schroeder’s mother died.

LaRoche’s children described Peggy as kind, sweet and quiet. The defendant’s only daughter said: “Everybody loved Peggy.”

In contrast, LaRoche was described as “somewhat of a screamer.” One of her younger sons said, “We had a rocky relationship.”

Several of her children said LaRoche was abusive to Schroeder over several years; though, they themselves were not abused.

Lost opportunity

Johnson-Schroeder’s sister, Heather Leslin, spoke of the lost opportunity to develop a relationship with her half-sister.

They had made plans together and even talked of getting a place to share.

“The only conversations we had were over the phone, and that was never enough,” she said, explaining Johnson-Schroeder had many responsibilities.

Leslin claimed that LaRoche put an end to their phone calls, claiming that she was only upsetting Johnson-Schroeder.

“I was denied the opportunity to have a family relationship with Peggy,” she said while adding that their plan was to form a sisterly bond.

Johnson-Schroeder’s aunt also addressed the court, telling the judge that her niece was a loving and caring human being, and “not an animal like you treated her,” she said to LaRoche.

Her aunt noted that a year after Johnson-Schroeder lost her brother, who died by suicide, the young woman was also dead.

“You, Linda LaRoche, brutally, barbarically beat and tortured her and left her to take her last breath on the side of the road in a cornfield with nothing, not even her name,” the aunt said.

She added, “You’re a monster.”

Sentencing

LaRoche was allowed to speak on her own behalf where she took the opportunity to deny she had killed Johnson-Schroeder.

“First of all, my heart and soul go out to her family,” LaRoche said. “Whoever did this to her is more than a monster, they don’t deserve to breath, but it’s not me.”

She revisited the facts of the case and once again denied that she had time to drive the young woman from McHenry, Illinois, where they lived, to Raymond, Wisconsin, where the body of Johnson-Schroeder had been dumped in a cornfield, because she claimed she had only been gone two-and-a-half hours.

LaRoche had been identified as a suspect after the case had gone cold after she, while living in Florida, allegedly bragged about having killed someone in Illinois two decades prior. Someone who overheard that reported LaRoche to police, who later arrested the woman.

LaRoche told the court she has ashamed of having dropped the young woman off at a restaurant where she was supposed to meet a friend. LaRoche said she was ashamed of having no explanation for her family.

She said they all had a shared goal — the DA’s Office, the sheriff’s office, the family — to get justice for Johnson-Schroeder.

“And this isn’t justice,” she said. “I’m sorry but I didn’t do anything like that.”

Judge Timothy Boyle rejected the defendant’s claim that she was not the killer of Johnson-Schroeder. “From the court’s perspective, you are in fact guilty of these offenses,” he told her, adding “Anyone with a soul would agree this was a very heinous crime.

“You were a nurse who tried to do good things for people. And then the fact that you took Peggy in and that may have been altruistic at the time, but on the other side of that is this person whose anger — and your own kids even described it — that could take over and just be out of control.”

Boyle outlined some of the life’s events that Johnson-Schroeder would never get to experience: joy, potentially having a spouse and child. “And whether that was going to happen or not, her journey ended,” Boyle said.

He explained he was denying her the opportunity for parole because, in a certain sense, she had 20 years of opportunity before she actually got charged in the case. LaRoche was arrested in Florida on Nov. 5, 2019.

Almost 23 years ago

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Raymond on July 21, 1999, after passersby found a young woman’s body in the first row of a cornfield.

The woman was badly beaten, had broken bones, was malnourished and evidence suggested she was probably tortured. The medical examiner’s report indicated Schroeder had multiple injuries that all contributed to her death, but it was an infection that ultimately caused it.

The infection was necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that is sometimes referred to as “flesh-eating.”

The young woman from the cornfield had never been arrested, so her fingerprints did not turn up any identification. She was buried in a Jane Doe grave and went nameless for 20 years until modern methods of DNA testing turned up an identification.

Once she was identified, investigators learned that Schroeder’s father had abandoned his family when she was young and her mother was deceased. She was described in court as cognitively slow.

She met LaRoche at a free clinic where the older woman was working as a nurse. LaRoche offered the young woman a job helping at her house with housework and her six children, according to testimony.

LaRoche told investigators she took Schroeder in because she identified with her situation. She, too, had lost her mother while she was still quite young.

“I had a troubled childhood,” LaRoche told investigators. “I didn’t have anyone, either.”

When Schroeder moved into the home, she brought almost nothing with her besides a two-person tent.

‘Circumstantial’ evidence enough to convict

The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office was largely circumstantial. It has been almost 23 years, so there were no witnesses to Schroeder being dumped in a cornfield, no DNA, fingerprints or surveillance video.

Complicating matters was the fact Johnson-Schroeder was not killed by a gunshot or knife wound. While she had many injuries that contributed to her death, it was the untreated infection that ultimately killed her.

Donohoo acknowledged the circumstantial nature of the case, noting the defense used the word as if “circumstantial” was “a dirty word.” She explained circumstantial evidence is evidence from which the jury could draw a reasonable conclusion and is admissible in court.

The testimony from multiple witnesses, including some of the defendant’s own children, indicated Johnson-Schroeder lived in a state of chronic abuse.

