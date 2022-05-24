Watch Now: Kenosha construction company renovates Racine tiny home for a homeless veteran

RACINE — One of the 15 tiny homes at the village at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, providing housing and services for military vets at risk of homelessness, had been uninhabitable for a month. There was a leak in the roof which was causing the flooring and wall to come apart.

“That’s when we were like, OK, can anyone else move in here? We gotta get this fixed,” said Zach Zdroik, executive director of VOW.

Now, by the end of this week, VOW expects to receive a few applications from veterans wanting to live there. This is thanks to Kenosha-based Riley Construction, which is renovating the tiny home (No. 2) at the village at 1624 Yout St. These tiny homes give vets comfortable places to sleep and stay.

“It’ll be filled as soon as it’s done,” Zdroik said. “The timing was absolutely incredible. Couldn’t have been any more perfect … Couldn’t be more grateful.”

Putting in the work

While Riley Construction normally builds large health care buildings and other commercial and industrial projects, and employs carpenters, laborers, masons and cement finishers, Riley Construction President Ben Kossow said everyone at the company has to be a part of community service. This year’s focus was on veterans.

“Our vets, they serve us first,” Kossow said. “They’re serving us, and then how can we help serve them and work construction? Our guys are always asking: How can we use our hands? That's what we're good at. How can we use our hands to serve these communities?”

Half of Riley’s tradesmen are Racine area residents, so “it's just natural,” Kossow said. “This is in our backyard. Why not help out?”

At least half of the building is getting upgrades. Riley is putting in siding, framing, sub flooring and linoleum flooring, new drywall and insulation.

Demolition began Tuesday, May 17, but the vast majority of the project was completed Tuesday, May 24. Kossow said Riley employees hope to get everything finished within the week.

It would have cost VOW $15,000-$20,000 to renovate the home. But these renovations are coming at no cost to VOW, thanks to a team effort of businesses and organizations in the area.

Riley reached out to its vendors and was able to receive discounts on some of the materials. Kenosha-based company JDR Painting is going to help paint the home when it’s finished.

“That's awesome, these businesses just coming together to give back to the community,” Zdroik said. “The community steps up, over and over again. It's unbelievable. Pretty amazing.”

Last week, Generac Power Systems volunteers as well as Racine Habitat for Humanity volunteers rebuilt wheelchair ramps for the residents of the veterans’ village and added landscaping to the surrounding grounds.

Executive Director of Racine Habitat Grant Buenger said it was the first time the organization had done something like this project. Habitat acted as the “contractor” and purchased supplies as well as coordinated the work.

“We’re excited to partner with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and serve them,” Buenger said. “Generac showed up really strong and we had a lot of people. It was fun, we really enjoyed it.”

VOW receives calls every day for veterans who want or need to move in to get their life back on track.

“This allows them to make it happen a lot sooner rather than having to wait,” Zdroik said.

Riley employees typically put in an 8-hour day of work. However, they will be going into overtime, amounting to 10- to 12-hour days for this project, and aren’t getting paid for the extra hours.

“Our tradesmen are a notch above,” Kossow said. “They stay late on their own time, that’s on them. That’s a tradesman believing in the mission of Riley.”

