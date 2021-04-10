Watch Now: Keeping classical music alive, serving the community | Classic Violins opens in Downtown Racine

Hamann, who grew up in the area, said there are not a lot of stores that specialize in or offer classical instruments, so the need is great.

High quality service

What differentiates Classic Violins from other music stores, Shumanova said, is the luthiers — those who specialize in the craftsmanship of string instruments and who offer a set-up consultation with every instrument purchased.

“We’re not an auto shop where you come, drop off and go on your way,” Hamann said. “We’ll talk with you and teach you. There’s education behind our services.”

Hamann said he has given lectures to groups and talks with customers in general about how to keep their instruments in good condition. He believes keeping musicians educated about the workings of their instrument will feel encouraged to become better.

“Lots of musicians drop their instrument because they think it’s them, that they’re not good enough,” Hamann said. “But it’s the instrument.”

Community involvement