KANSASVILLE — Kids put on firefighter hats, climbed into first responder vehicles and even saw a helicopter touch down Sunday morning in Kansasville.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department held its annual Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day again at its station, 23730 Durand Avenue, after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.

Hundreds of community members got a chance to increase their emergency preparedness at demonstrations arranged by the department and, of course, eat pancakes.

Quote "Call for help, know what to do, have a designated meeting spot." Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar, on what families should have planned in case of an emergency

Critical education

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.

There were opportunities for children to extinguish a controlled fire and use a fire hose, guided by Kansasville’s crew of firefighters. A huge firefighter’s ladder towered over the parking lot, and a Flight for Life helicopter landed near the building.

There were also demonstrations of how to rescue someone who is stuck in a grain bin, which hasn’t happened in the last decade in Racine County but is still something first responders should know — and something families should be aware of.

Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar said teaching families and individuals about emergency preparedness is “so critical.”

“We have a strong, strong emphasis on community and public safety and education,” Molnar said.

Families also learned about EDITH — the fire safety acronym standing for Exit Drills In The Home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Molnar said the department taught families how to “call for help, know what to do, have a designated meeting spot.”

It’s important for all families, especially those in the rural area of Racine County, to have these skills on hand because “many people don’t realize there are no fire hydrants in the rural area.”

No available fire hydrants means the Kansasville FD and surrounding fire departments have to haul water from a source to the fire.

Relatives Lori Rowntree and Jennifer Muskopf, of Kenosha, said they have brought their family to previous safety days.

“It’s so our kids learn about safety,” Rowntree said.

“And how helpful emergency responders are,” Muskopf said.

Training

Other than hosting Safety Day, the Kansasville department is also a training ground for first responders attending Gateway Technical College and a field trip spot for local schools.

Volunteerism “in any capacity has diminished over the last couple of decades,” Molnar said.

As reported in 2018, high school and college students are less likely to volunteer or give to charity than they were 15 years ago. According to a study by the University of Maryland, 25% of teenagers volunteered in 2015, down from 28% in 2005.

Along with that decline, there has also been a decline in volunteer first responders. In 2019, it was reported that two-thirds of America’s 30,000 fire departments were volunteer-run. Since 2015, the number of volunteers have fallen from approximately 810,000 to 680,000.

“We’re always recruiting volunteers,” Molnar said. “We provide all the training, pay for schooling through Gateway … It’s a career path.”

Kansasville FD also invites schools in the county to spend a whole day at the station to learn more than what was shown on Safety Day.

“We’re trying to get people interested in becoming involved in emergency services, whether it be as a firefighter as an EMT, or the law enforcement community. We all work together to make sure that our communities are safe,” Molnar said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.