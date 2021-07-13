Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
There were opportunities for children to extinguish a controlled fire and use a fire hose, guided by Kansasville’s crew of firefighters. A huge firefighter’s ladder towered over the parking lot, and a Flight for Life helicopter landed near the building.
There were also demonstrations of how to rescue someone who is stuck in a grain bin, which hasn’t happened in the last decade in Racine County but is still something first responders should know — and something families should be aware of.
Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar said teaching families and individuals about emergency preparedness is “so critical.”
“We have a strong, strong emphasis on community and public safety and education,” Molnar said.
Families also learned about EDITH — the fire safety acronym standing for Exit Drills In The Home.
Molnar said the department taught families how to “call for help, know what to do, have a designated meeting spot.”
It’s important for all families, especially those in the rural area of Racine County, to have these skills on hand because “many people don’t realize there are no fire hydrants in the rural area.”
No available fire hydrants means the Kansasville FD and surrounding fire departments have to haul water from a source to the fire.
Relatives Lori Rowntree and Jennifer Muskopf, of Kenosha, said they have brought their family to previous safety days.
“It’s so our kids learn about safety,” Rowntree said.
“And how helpful emergency responders are,” Muskopf said.
Training
Other than hosting Safety Day, the Kansasville department is also a training ground for first responders attending Gateway Technical College and a field trip spot for local schools.
Volunteerism “in any capacity has diminished over the last couple of decades,” Molnar said.
As reported in 2018, high school and college students are less likely to volunteer or give to charity than they were 15 years ago. According to a study by the University of Maryland, 25% of teenagers volunteered in 2015, down from 28% in 2005.
Along with that decline, there has also been a decline in volunteer first responders. In 2019, it was reported that two-thirds of America’s 30,000 fire departments were volunteer-run. Since 2015, the number of volunteers have fallen from approximately 810,000 to 680,000.
“We’re always recruiting volunteers,” Molnar said. “We provide all the training, pay for schooling through Gateway … It’s a career path.”
Kansasville FD also invites schools in the county to spend a whole day at the station to learn more than what was shown on Safety Day.
“We’re trying to get people interested in becoming involved in emergency services, whether it be as a firefighter as an EMT, or the law enforcement community. We all work together to make sure that our communities are safe,” Molnar said.
Photos: Kansasville Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day 2021
Hop in
Bike safety booth
A rubber ducky
Smile for the camera
A fleet of safety vehicles
It takes two
Future first responder
That's a tall ladder
Grain bin rescue
Using a fire extinguisher
Matching helmets
Ready, set, aim
Even the little ones
You got this
Firehouse dog
Of course, pancakes
Keeping them hydrated
Touching down
Watching the helicopter
Volunteers needed
Learn more
For more information on how to get involved with Kansasville Fire and Rescue, visit kansasvillefireandrescue.com.
