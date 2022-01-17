Watch Now: Junoesque By Bree helps clients feel good inside and out, with or without makeup

RACINE — When Bree Smith began working, she sought a job in the makeup industry, and worked in it for some time, before realizing it didn’t fit her true identity.

“I kind of discovered that that was really a cover-up for myself, because I was someone who suffered with acne,” she said. She thought she had to cover up all of “her flaws” before becoming a successful makeup artist.

That’s when Smith learned about, and became passionate about, skin care. She attended the Salon Professional Academy in Kenosha and learned how to be an esthetician, a health and wellness professional dedicated to caring for skin with services such as facials or hair removal.

Smith opened her own spa in May, Junoesque By Bree, 3801 Monarch Drive, Suite 1B. She works with a small team, including her husband, Daquan Smith, sales coordinator; Erika Salgado and Victoria Pinkston, estheticians; and Abbey Ramirez, who handles the front desk.







Helping gain confidence

The spa offers traditional facial and waxing services, but unique options — such as a facial using CBD-infused products, or a belly treatment for mothers-to-be to alleviate itchiness and dry skin — are available as well.

Bree and her staff often see clients who struggle with cystic acne, a severe, painful type of acne that forms when bacteria, oil and dry skin cells get trapped in pores.

It’s something that her clients come in feeling very insecure about.

“When you’re doing your first cleanse and all your makeup is gone, now we’re seeing the real you and that can put customers in a very vulnerable state,” Bree said. She takes a sensitive approach, assuring clients they won’t be judged and that they will be taken care of.

“Sometimes I show them how my skin used to look,” she added.

In addition to the facial treatments, Bree offers a “boot camp” where she sends clients home with a booklet of tips and tricks on how to maintain clean skin — something she lovingly calls her “Skin Care Bible.”

It’s a challenge to maintain high self-esteem in the age of social media, the Junoesque staff agreed.

In 2017, 60% of people using social media reported that it has impacted their self-esteem in a negative way, 50% reported social media having negative effects on their relationships and 80% reported that it’s easier to be deceived by others through their sharing on social media, according to Huffington Post.

“There’s this perfect image of, you have to have a certain skin type, your skin (needs to be) clear, your hair has to be luxurious,” Bree said. “No one’s really open to showing their real selves.”

Stigmas

There also is a stigma that skin care is not for men, or that men should avoid skin care because using such products or taking care of your appearance is inherently “feminine.”

Daquan, Bree’s husband, rejects that idea, and the spa is decorated as a “neutral space” with images of both men and women receiving treatments.

“As men, we never really pay attention to our skin … I thought my skin was fine,” Daquan said. “And then I realized I had a lot of (dirt) clogging my pores. The beard can hide a lot of things that men don’t see.”

He advised other men to think about going to the spa like going to a barber shop. “You’re going to listen to (your barber),” he said; your barber would tell you if he saw any ingrown hairs, or how to avoid razor bumps when you’re shaving.

Working together

Though the Smiths and their staff just met only last year, walking into the spa and seeing them work together makes it seem as if they have been lifelong friends.

When the day’s feeling stale, they boost morale by making TikTok videos.

Salgado said she is grateful for Bree taking a chance on her as a developing esthetician; they met at the Salon Professional Academy.

“There’s opportunity for us to not only be our own boss, but to learn from other people — become a mentor, be a mentee … when I met Bree, I knew I was going to keep her name on my phone,” Salgado said.

The friendship is so strong that Bree is helping Salgado pass an industry-related exam at the end of the month.

Ramirez said they treat each other like family; she and Bree often get on the phone and talk for at least a half-hour about anything. “We have fun,” she said.

Though the spa opened during COVID-19 — a tricky time for any new business to open up — Bree puts her trust in her spiritual beliefs to motivate the team.

“God has called it to be. So no matter what life throws and curveballs may happen in the world, it’s going to prosper regardless,” she said.

