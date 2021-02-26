Watch Now: Jefferson Lighthouse student and avid reader speaks with favorite author during livestream event

“It’s just a great novel,” Madisen said.

Within the next week, Madisen’s teacher Samantha Bradshaw received an email from Scholastic, the publisher of the novels, giving students the opportunity to apply to ask author and illustrator Gale Galligan a question during a livestream event. Bradshaw remembered that Madisen had been reading the books and reached out to find out if Madisen was interested. The second grader had to fill out a lengthy form and undergo an interview but was eventually selected to be a live participant.

“I was jumping up and down, I was so excited,” Madisen said of learning that she would get to ask the author a question.

During the virtual event last week, Madisen asked Galligan if she had incorporated any of her personal experiences from childhood into the novel, and she had. One of the characters lives in an extended-stay hotel, like Galligan and her parents did for a short while after moving back to the United States from overseas.

“I think it’s cool that I’ve read the books and I’ve met the author and now that I read books more, I think about who wrote the book, who drew the pictures,” Madisen said.

Bradshaw said it’s her goal every year to help students find a book, author or series that they love.