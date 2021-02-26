Watch Now: Jefferson Lighthouse student and avid reader speaks with favorite author during livestream event

RACINE — Emma Madisen, 8, is described as a “voracious reader” by her school librarian at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary. Her love of reading led her last week to be one of a few select students from across and outside the country to interact with the author of the graphic novel adaptions of four Baby-sitters Club books.
Madisen, a second grader, began reading the new graphic novel versions of the old classics this year through Sora, a new app supplied to students this year by the Racine Unified School District.
The push to purchase Sora came from a group of Unified school librarians who were looking for a way to supply more books to students following the closure of buildings due to COVID-19 last March.
Through Sora, students can digitally check out and read books from the district as well as the Racine Public Library and Wisconsin Digital Schools.
“It was really the best way that we could get kids reading,” said Jefferson Lighthouse Librarian Elizabeth Liebsch.
Liebsch introduced the program to students during library time early this school year.
“From there, it was readers like Emma who dived into it whenever they wanted,” Liebsch said.
One day during class Madisen and her peers were sharing about books they had been reading and she mentioned the Baby-sitters Club graphic novels.
“It’s just a great novel,” Madisen said.
Within the next week, Madisen’s teacher Samantha Bradshaw received an email from Scholastic, the publisher of the novels, giving students the opportunity to apply to ask author and illustrator Gale Galligan a question during a livestream event. Bradshaw remembered that Madisen had been reading the books and reached out to find out if Madisen was interested. The second grader had to fill out a lengthy form and undergo an interview but was eventually selected to be a live participant.
“I was jumping up and down, I was so excited,” Madisen said of learning that she would get to ask the author a question.
During the virtual event last week, Madisen asked Galligan if she had incorporated any of her personal experiences from childhood into the novel, and she had. One of the characters lives in an extended-stay hotel, like Galligan and her parents did for a short while after moving back to the United States from overseas.
“I think it’s cool that I’ve read the books and I’ve met the author and now that I read books more, I think about who wrote the book, who drew the pictures,” Madisen said.
Bradshaw said it’s her goal every year to help students find a book, author or series that they love.
“I believe Emma came to me with that love for reading already,” she said. “But she sparked interest in other students by sharing this experience.”
Bradshaw replayed the event for the rest of the class so they could watch Madisen ask her question.
“The way that her peers were excited for her was really great to see on the screen,” Bradshaw said.
In addition to the Baby-sitters Club graphic novels, Madisen also loves the author Roald Dahl, especially “Matilda”. She also likes American Girl books, “Dog Man”, “Magic Tree House” books, “Boxcar Children”, the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, “Indian in the Cupboard” and “The Travels of Ermine”.
“I would consider her a voracious reader in that she’s always talking about another book,” Liebsch said. “She’s ready to recommend books to other students. So she’s not just reading a lot, she’s thinking about what she’s reading too.”
Bradshaw said that Madisen is outgoing and always ready to share creative answers during class.
“She puts her best effort into everything she does,” Bradshaw said.
As an additional prize for being chosen to speak during the event, Scholastic sent Madisen hard copies of some of the original Baby-sitters Club books like the ones her mother read when she was a child.
“When I got the books, I stayed up really late and read them in bed with a flashlight,” she said.