Watch Now: 'It's a big accomplishment' | Kabab & Grill expands in new location
Watch Now: 'It's a big accomplishment' | Kabab & Grill expands in new location

RACINE — For Sheikh Umar, owner of Kabab & Grill, the secret to owning a business — which he has done since 1991, when he was still in Pakistan — is to start slow.

As slowly and meticulously as it takes Umar’s wife, Zubda Naz, to simmer the restaurant’s famous curry to perfection.

“If we grow, we can add things, invest more,” Umar said. And that’s what happened to their restaurant, which originally opened at 1327 Washington Avenue in 2016 and has just moved to a larger space.

Subhan and Sheikh Umar

Subhan and Sheikh Umar work at the food counter inside Kabab & Grill's new location, 1504 Washington Ave., on Monday. 

The new space, which held its grand opening on Friday, is a quick walk from the old one, at 1504 Washington Ave. — still in Uptown Racine. Free parking is ample behind the restaurant.

“It’s bigger, but we have the same prices,” Umar said. “I never thought about increasing the prices. Not even a penny.”

The restaurant’s new location was formerly a banquet hall, also owned by Umar, which was announced in 2018.

When COVID-19 hit, the banquet hall wasn’t seeing many bookings, said Subhan Umar, one of Sheikh’s sons who works at the restaurant.

So, the Umar family decided to take the risk and move to the banquet hall, which offers a significantly larger space with up to 99 seats and, yes, fully socially-distanced. The new location can also still host banquets.

“It was impossible to keep a six feet distance (in our old location),” Subhan said. He added the slower business due to the pandemic allowed the family to focus more on moving to the new location.

“It couldn’t have worked out better,” Subhan said. “The timing was great.”

Many choices

Subhan Umar helps a customer at the new Kabab & Grill location, 1504 Washington Ave., on Monday. The restaurant always offers free samples to customers. 

Customers were excited to hear the restaurant was moving to a new space, Subhan said, and showed their support for a successful grand opening on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
“Once we got things completed, we shot out an opening date, and everyone was showing us love,” Subhan said.

It’s not ‘stop here’

Subhan said he and his family who work at the restaurant — including his mother, his father, himself and his older brother, Sher — have been working nonstop since the grand opening.

“All of us, since Thursday, I think we’ve had about 4 hours of sleep in total,” Subhan said, laughing.

But the family morale is going strong.

New Kabab & Grill

The new Kabab & Grill location is at 1504 Washington Ave., still in Uptown Racine. 

Sheikh and Subhan were taking turns conducting business on the phone, which seemed to never stop ringing.

Subhan told stories of how he and Sher, both graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, have grown up helping the family business. They started working at the restaurant in high school.

“Now it’s nice looking at all the old memories,” Subhan said.

Sheikh is from Lahore, Pakistan, in Punjab Province. He came to the United States with his family in 2004. Subhan said the family feels proud to have expanded the restaurant; everyone has worked hard to make it happen.

“Looking from where we have came, living life overseas, it’s a big accomplishment,” Subhan said. “It’s not ‘stop here.’ We’re going to do better.”

Sheikh Umar and Zubda Naz

Sheikh Umar, co-owner of Kabab & Grill, a Pakistani restaurant at 1327 Washington Ave., is shown with his wife and main cook, Zubda Naz in this photo from 2016.

The Umars thanked the Racine community for their support and guidance throughout the years, and especially during their move. In 2018, customers flooded the restaurant with love and their patronage after a negative, racist review was left.

“Without them, we couldn’t have done this,” Sheikh said of his loyal customer base.

For more information on Kabab & Grill, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/racinekabab.

