Watch Now: 'It's a big accomplishment' | Kabab & Grill expands in new location

So, the Umar family decided to take the risk and move to the banquet hall, which offers a significantly larger space with up to 99 seats and, yes, fully socially-distanced. The new location can also still host banquets.

“It was impossible to keep a six feet distance (in our old location),” Subhan said. He added the slower business due to the pandemic allowed the family to focus more on moving to the new location.

“It couldn’t have worked out better,” Subhan said. “The timing was great.”

Customers were excited to hear the restaurant was moving to a new space, Subhan said, and showed their support for a successful grand opening on Friday.

“Once we got things completed, we shot out an opening date, and everyone was showing us love,” Subhan said.

It’s not ‘stop here’

Subhan said he and his family who work at the restaurant — including his mother, his father, himself and his older brother, Sher — have been working nonstop since the grand opening.

“All of us, since Thursday, I think we’ve had about 4 hours of sleep in total,” Subhan said, laughing.

But the family morale is going strong.