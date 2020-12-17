WATCH NOW: Image Management co-owners donate $50K to YMCA to create outdoor patio for Spin classes

“Kevin and Claire … have always had a commitment to the Y, so I am extremely grateful but I’m not surprised, not shocked,” Qawi said of their latest donation. “Kevin and Claire have done a lot for this organization and for this community. It’s another show of their commitment to not only to just Racine, not only to the Y, but also to Racine County. We’re very appreciative to the Weslaskis for everything that they’ve done.”

Also appreciative is Boehm, who additionally serves as the Racine Family YMCA’s vice president for Healthy Living.

“I’m pretty excited for the donation,” she said, noting that the COVID pandemic spurred the YMCA to break with tradition and allow its Spin equipment to be wheeled outdoors to the Y’s parking lot this past summer and fall. “It’ll be a great thing that we’ll be able to open up the Spin Studio and wheel the bikes outside to the patio. This will give us a lot of benefit and enable us to expand our cycling programming.”

Running track pondered

Kevin said more giving to the Racine Family YMCA in support of the Sealed Air Branch is in the offing.