WATCH NOW: Image Management co-owners donate $50K to YMCA to create outdoor patio for Spin classes

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Spin Studio at the Racine Family YMCA’s Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant is set, quite literally, to go out for a spin next year as it adds a new outdoor concrete patio component to its longstanding indoor stationary cycling exercise program.
In a celebratory Wednesday morning gathering at Sealed Air’s Spin Studio, Racine residents Kevin and Claire Weslaski presented a $50,000 donation check to Racine Family YMCA President/CEO Ahmad Qawi and Sealed Air Branch Director Lyn Boehm.
Longtime active Racine Family YMCA members and supporters, the philanthropic Weslaskis are co-owners of Racine-based website development and graphic design firm Image Management LLC, 610 Main St. in Downtown Racine.
“It’s a fabulous organization with fabulous people,” Claire Weslaski said of the Racine Family YMCA and the Sealed Air Branch. “That’s why we wanted to help them promote health and fitness in the community.”
For Kevin Weslaski, the donation is a way of giving back to an organization that had greatly benefitted their family with “a great deal of health” over the years.
“It’s done wonders for our family,” he said. “It’s not so much we’re donating money. We feel we’re just giving back for what we’ve received.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin said the Racine Family YMCA’s exercise and fitness facilities and programs like the Spin Studio at Sealed Air Branch are needed now more than ever.
“I hate when I hear our public officials say, ‘Just stay at home,’ ” he explained. “To me, that promotes people being lethargic, deconditioned, out of shape and vulnerable to the virus. Whereas if you promote social distancing and safety (protocols), a place like this can do wonders.”
Taking it outside
To be built adjacent off the Spin Studio with an expected weather-permitting February completion date, the patio will allow Sealed Air Branch’s stationary Spin Studio cycles to be taken outside during Racine County’s warm weather months.
“People will be able to take the bikes in and out,” Kevin said. “You’ll basically be able to do Spin outside nine months of the year after this happens.”
The planned outdoor Spin patio is the fulfilment of a longtime dream for seven-year Sealed Air Branch Spin Instructor Michel Clark.
“I’m blown away,” she said of the $50,000 donation by the Weslaskis. “This was a dream of mine, having an outdoors Spin studio — Vitamin D and good-for-the-lungs fresh air. The spin class itself is a great way to get yourself in great shape … It’s very healthy. It’s one of my favorite classes to teach.”
Mount Pleasant resident Paul Roemer, a five-year Fresh Air Branch member and 30-year Spin enthusiast with the Y and the former Racine Athletic Club, also welcomed the news of the donation.
“It’s gonna be really nice,” said Roemer, a six-day-a-week Spin Studio participant at the Fresh Air Branch. “When the days are nice, and with the pandemic going on now, you just open the doors, put the bikes outside and enjoy the hour. Thanks to Kevin and Claire it’s gonna be perfect.“
Praised for ‘commitment’
Qawi feted the Weslaskis for their commitment to supporting the Racine Family YMCA and the 3,400-household Sealed Air Branch, which opened in 2012 at 8501 Campus Dr. in Mount Pleasant.
In addition to their $50,000 Wednesday donation in support of the Spin Studio, back in the spring the Weslaskis paid $260,000 for approximately 4.3 acres of the 16.3-acre Sealed Air Branch campus to assist the Racine Family YMCA with its cash flow needs.
“Kevin and Claire … have always had a commitment to the Y, so I am extremely grateful but I’m not surprised, not shocked,” Qawi said of their latest donation. “Kevin and Claire have done a lot for this organization and for this community. It’s another show of their commitment to not only to just Racine, not only to the Y, but also to Racine County. We’re very appreciative to the Weslaskis for everything that they’ve done.”
Also appreciative is Boehm, who additionally serves as the Racine Family YMCA’s vice president for Healthy Living.
“I’m pretty excited for the donation,” she said, noting that the COVID pandemic spurred the YMCA to break with tradition and allow its Spin equipment to be wheeled outdoors to the Y’s parking lot this past summer and fall. “It’ll be a great thing that we’ll be able to open up the Spin Studio and wheel the bikes outside to the patio. This will give us a lot of benefit and enable us to expand our cycling programming.”
Running track pondered
Kevin said more giving to the Racine Family YMCA in support of the Sealed Air Branch is in the offing.
“Basically, I want to give it back eventually,” he said of the land purchased this spring. “Phase 2 is building a running track out there. We’re hoping to donate that next time. It is going to happen.”
