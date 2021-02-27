WATCH NOW: 'I never imagined being a homeowner' | Single mom moves into Racine Habitat for Humanity's 100th home

RACINE — Racine Habitat for Humanity handed over keys to a deserving new homeowner on Thursday, marking the closing of the organization’s hundredth home.
The home went to single mother Astrid Alzate and her son Derek. Astrid worked alongside volunteers to complete the building — 300 hours of “sweat equity,” as Habitat calls it. She received the keys during a celebration Thursday and house blessing.
Looking forward to the new pad
Astrid said during the ceremony that the hardest part of her life was when she was homeless.
“God is great. He told me, ‘I am here,’ and he gave me this new house,” Alzate said in Spanish, which was translated to English by Johvana Gomez, administrative assistant for Habitat.
Alzate is originally from Columbia, where the rest of her family still resides. She moved to the U.S. and lived in New Jersey for a while, then moved to Racine in 2009. She lived in an apartment until she bought the Habitat house.
The family began moving in furniture Friday. Alzate said she is looking forward to having an extra bedroom in her new house where she can now host her family when visiting from overseas. In her apartment, it was difficult to allow visitors.
She said Racine is very tranquil and there are opportunities here that she didn’t have in New Jersey.
“I’m very excited,” she said in Spanish. “I never imagined being a homeowner, especially in the U.S. I’m grateful to God and everyone that helped here.”
Homeownership rates in the Racine area have fallen slightly in recent years. According to federal data, Racine County’s home ownership rate was 70.6% in 2000, and was down to 68.2% in 2019. Increasing homeownership rates and/or improving housing conditions, particularly for people of color, is part of the City of Racine’s “economic inclusion” goals.
“Thank you for making this dream true,” Father Juan Camacho, of the Catholic Community in Central Racine said, addressing Habitat representatives. “I know she has been praying a lot for this moment and she’s really thrilled to have a home and very grateful for all you did for her … there was a lot of love involved.”
The building process
The home, located in the 1900 block of Racine Street, began construction in June 2018 and was sponsored by S.C. Johnson.
Racine Habitat for Humanity has been building houses in Racine since 1988. The house is the sixth one sponsored by S.C. Johnson and the fourth S.C. Johnson home that currently has occupants — the other two are still under construction.
Habitat homeowners help build their homes and then purchase the house at an affordable mortgage.
Jed Haas, president of the Racine Habitat Board of Directors, said the house was a property that Habitat had looked into for rehabilitation purposes; it was unfit because of the floor plan and other issues. It was also “chock full of tires,” Haas said.
“We want to thank SC Johnson for the donation, Mount Pleasant and the county,” Haas said. “It’s a cool thing.”
Tedd Swartz, construction leader for Habitat, said there was a “really great groundswell from the community” when the project started before the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers came from church groups and elsewhere.
“Then COVID came. This is the first house that was part of that transition, and we’re seeing now that things are kind of settling down,” Swartz said. “We lost a lot of our labor because nobody wanted to be together anymore, but now they’re kind of trickling back a little bit. It was really wonderful to see our core group of volunteers come in off hours and do some things that they wouldn’t normally do. So it was a really great experience.”
Blessings and gifts
Camacho said a prayer, asking for God to enter the home, bless it with his presence and be there always.
Gifts to the family presented at the ceremony included gift baskets from SC Johnson, quilts, T-shirts, a Bible, a tool box and a flag.
Grant Buenger, executive director of Racine Habitat for Humanity, said to the Alzate family: “We’re super excited for you and we hope you enjoy it.”