WATCH NOW: How the COVID Grinch didn’t steal Christmas

RACINE — When it was announced in September that COVID-19 had caused the cancellation of the annual Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots drive, a trio of locals decided they weren’t going to let COVID be the “Grinch That Stole Christmas.”

Dan and Geri DuMont, owners of Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine, and their restaurant manager, Kori Porter, took action.

“When we saw Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots wasn’t going to be able to do their drive this year … we started looking for ways to collect and distribute toys,” Geri recalled.

Added Dan: “It gives you a good feeling this time of year to help out however you can. This year is unlike any other year. We’re never seen anything like this before. Any way we can help we feel good about.”

If there ever was a “Grinch That Stole Christmas,” it may look a lot more like the spiked COVID-19 virus than Dr. Seuss’ green and mean one who plagued Whoville.