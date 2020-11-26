WATCH NOW: How the COVID Grinch didn’t steal Christmas

RACINE — When it was announced in September that COVID-19 had caused the cancellation of the annual Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots drive, a trio of locals decided they weren’t going to let COVID be the “Grinch That Stole Christmas.”
Dan and Geri DuMont, owners of Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine, and their restaurant manager, Kori Porter, took action.
“When we saw Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots wasn’t going to be able to do their drive this year … we started looking for ways to collect and distribute toys,” Geri recalled.
Added Dan: “It gives you a good feeling this time of year to help out however you can. This year is unlike any other year. We’re never seen anything like this before. Any way we can help we feel good about.”
If there ever was a “Grinch That Stole Christmas,” it may look a lot more like the spiked COVID-19 virus than Dr. Seuss’ green and mean one who plagued Whoville.
In September, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots President Pete Waselchuk announced in a letter to The Journal Times that the organization would not be giving out toys to children in need this Christmas because of how COVID-19 restrictions had hindered its operations. In 2019, Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots provided toys to an estimated 1,500 Racine-area children in 561 families.
But will the COVID-19 Grinch steal Christmas 2020? Not if Santa’s local helpers have anything to say about it.
Looking to brighten Christmas for local children in need in unprecedented times, Dewey’s is supporting the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots 2020 collection campaign, partnered locally by the Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave.
Toy collection drive underway
Following October meetings with Salvation Army of Racine Community Outreach Program Director Jamie Read, the Dewey’s toy collection program kicked off Nov. 1.
Dewey’s is open for collections during normal business hours — Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dewey’s is closed Mondays.
“We’re trying to bring light to a not-great year,” Porter said. “We know a lot of people are out of work, not making money and not able to give their kids a Christmas that they would usually. We’re trying to help out with that.”
In appreciation for those dropping off donations at Dewey’s, Geri said donors will receive a complimentary “incentive” beer, wine, soda or coffee as a tangible way for the DuMonts and Porter to say “thank you” to toy drive supporters.
Dewey’s will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys, games, books, stuffed animals and puzzles for ages 0-12 through Monday, Dec. 14.
Geri noted that, historically, Toys for Tots has found boys and girls ages 10-12 to be the most difficult to serve with sufficient and apropos gift donations. Hair dryers and craft kits are suggested as gift-giving ideas for those age groups.
“They’re kind of a hard group to reach,” Geri noted.
Cash also being accepted
In addition to in-person toy donations at Dewey’s, a variety of other donation options are available.
Dewey’s also is accepting cash donations to purchase toys in support of the Toys for Tots toy distribution. With the multigenerational experience of Christmas shopping experience for their six children and nine grandchildren, Geri is ready to put cash donations to good use by personally buying toys for the collection drive.
“If people aren’t comfortable going to the stores to shop for toys, we’re happy to do the shopping for them if people want to drop off money,” Geri said. “I love to shop.”
For those reluctant to go out due to COVID-19, Dan said home pick-up of toy donations can be arranged by calling or emailing Dewey’s, or online toy purchases for donation can be shipped directly to Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine, WI 53403.
Toy distribution will be coordinated by the Salvation Army, with by-reservation drive-through toy distribution pick-up on Dec. 17, 18 and 21. Families should register their children by a Dec. 4 deadline by calling the Salvation Army of Racine at 262-632-3147.
For more information about the ongoing toy collection drive, call Dewey’s at 262-898-2077 or email deweys.racine@gmail.com.
Other toy collection partners
Looking to cast a wider net to reel in toy collections for area children in need, additional toy collection locations have been coordinated by Dewey’s, with seven local community-minded partners participating: AC Auto Body & Repair, 2819 S. Memorial Dr.; David Insurance, 1300 S. Green Bay Road (Highway 31), Mount Pleasant; Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St.; Landmark Title, 719 Washington Ave.; Plush Clothing, 409 Main St.; The Roost, 600 Sixth St.; and Racine Unified School District, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
“There’s no one we approached that said no,” Dan said. “That’s a good feeling to know that there are a lot of other businesses that are willing to help out.”
Other Racine area businesses wishing to participate as toy drive collection sites are encourages to call or email Dewey’s.
Salvation Army grateful for assistance
With financial donations down and the ranks of volunteer Red Kettle Campaign bell-ringers winnowed significantly from past years due to the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic, Salvation Army of Racine Commanding Officer Major Jeffrey Russell is appreciative of the support provided by Dewey’s and its toy collection partners, as well as their supportive community donors.
“I want to thank the community, and especially the downtown group that have partnered with us this year to help provide toys,” Russell said. “We thank them for considering us. While it’s always a hard time for families in need, this year is an especially hard time due to COVID. Every gift will help and go right back into the community.”
Santa’s other helpers
After hearing that Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots was canceled this year, two local motorcycle clubs also announced toy drives in support of area children in need.
The High Riders Motorcycle Club is holding a toy drive, with collection boxes placed at nearly 40 local businesses including the Porcaro dealerships, Indian Motorcycle of Racine, Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, Marci’s on Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Joey’s on Taylor and Lathrop, Teezers Bar/Cafe, Corner Connection (Caledonia), Hiawatha Bar & Grill (Sturtevant), T-Mac’s Saloon (Union Grove) and 1175 Sports Park & Eatery (Dover).
Several taverns around town have offered drink specials to those who bring in toys, and the Porcaro dealerships are offering money back on new cars to those who donate.
For a complete list of High Riders Motorcycle Club toy donation collection locations, visit facebook.com/HRMCracinewi.
Toys will be collected through Dec. 12. They should be in the original package and unwrapped.
The Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc. will hold a Holiday New Toy Drive through Dec. 12. Donated toys must be new and unwrapped in original packaging.
Drop-off locations are: Witts End, 11601 Highway G, Caledonia; Airport Inn, 8821 Durand Ave., Sturtevant; Double Vision, 3101 Douglas Ave., Racine; and Still Country, 1100 Douglas Ave., Racine.
